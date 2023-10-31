The Big Picture Michael Dougherty's original alternate version of the School Bus Massacre in Trick 'r Treat was swapped because of a trending trope in horror movies.

The director also changed the werewolf pack in the movie to be all-female, which was a unique and interesting choice.

Trick 'r Treat 2 is in the works with the script already written, exciting fans of the cult classic horror.

In 2007’s Trick ‘r Treat, the sequence that basically sets the events of the movie in motion is a school bus crash that was planned by some incredibly bad parents. The sequence itself is pretty disturbing, and one of the several unforgettable moments of the movie – but it almost wasn’t. In a Q&A with Collider following a screening of the film for Scary Perri's Horror Series director and writer Michael Dougherty revealed that the school bus massacre wasn’t the original plan.

During the interview, Dougherty revealed to Perri Nemiroff that there weren’t many script changes made from the first to the final draft. However, the school bus massacre story beat out the original concept for that segment due to a particular trend in the early aughts. He explained:

“The one variation was that the rock quarry story initially just took place in a cemetery, and the kids were playing ghost in the graveyard or something like that. The original ending was that you found out that the group of kids lured the one girl to the cemetery to play ghost in the graveyard only to find out that they lured her there because she was actually dead, and she forgot that she was dead. It's not a terrible twist, but this is coming on the heels of ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘The Others,’ and so I realized the twist of, ‘Surprise! You're really dead,’ was sort of a trope at that point.”

Dougherty Reveals Other Changes to 'Trick 'r Treat'

Dougherty also revealed there was a second slight change made to the story, but it was with the objective of making Trick ‘r Treat stand out. The director commented that, in the original idea, the werewolf pack was co-ed. He decided to change when he realized that “it would be way more interesting because you never see female werewolves.” Even by today’s standards, it’s a bit surprising to see a female pack of werewolves, so it certainly was a good choice.

After a long wait, Trick ‘r Treat 2 is finally in the works, and the script is already written. This means that long-time fans of this horror title (which are most of them) will be able to see creepy little Sam again sooner rather than later. Trick 'r Treat is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

