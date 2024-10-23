When it comes to horror movies set on Halloween, the obvious go-to choice to watch is John Carpenter’s Halloween. However, in the last decade and a half, another pop culture icon has risen from the grave to take Michael Myers’ crown. That would be the spirit of Halloween, Sam, from Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat. The 2009 anthology film is celebrating its 15th anniversary of its wide release this year. Because of that, Sam has been getting a whole new batch of collectibles, apparel collections and Trick ‘r Treat is finally coming to 4K later this month thanks to Arrow Video. Fans are also finally getting the long-awaited sequel in the near future. However, while we wait for Sam’s cinematic return, this spooky legend is about to continue in a brand new graphic novel.

Titled Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours, this Legendary Comics and Rocketship Entertainment Kickstarter exclusive graphic novel will collect four new stories in this devilish universe. The writers and artist are already well versed in Trick ‘r Treat’s Jack ‘o Lantern lite lore. The writing talent includes Dougherty, Zach Shields (Trick’ r Treat: Days of the Dead), Todd Casey (Trick’ r Treat: Days of the Dead), Breehn Burns (Trick’ r Treat, Trick’ r Treat: The Haunting), and Curtis Waugh. When it comes to the killer visuals, the book will feature Ben Templesmith, Breehn Burns (Trick ‘r Treat’s original concept artist) and Tristan Jones. This is coming off the success of Trick ‘r Treat’s comic omnibus which was released last year. Dougherty teased the new book saying, “I’m thrilled to return to the twisted world of Trick ‘r Treat for more of Sam’s mischievous adventures. This new graphic novel is a true labor of love, created by a top-notch team of writers and artists, and I can’t wait for fans to join us for the best Halloween party ever.”

What’s ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ About?

The original Trick ‘r Treat followed the seemingly normal town of Warren Valley on Halloween night. Tackling spooky town tragedies, ghost stories, serial killers and urban legends like werewolves, each story was connected by two things. This would be the town itself and the spirit of Halloween, known to the audience as Sam. While there have been countless anthology films over the decades like Creepshow, Twilight Zone: The Movie and V/H/S, Sam’s cute but sinister appeal helped Trick ‘r Treat grow a rabid fanbase. His outfit consisting of orange pajamas and potato sack mask has made this spirit the ideal Halloween costume over the years, but their protection of the “rules” of holiday have given them an identity all their own. Things like “always check your candy” , “never blow out your Jack ‘o Lantern before midnight”, and “wear a costume” are just some of the rules Sam takes very seriously. Almost everyone of the deadly tales in the original film saw this lovable entity enforce at least one of his laws. With the authentic Halloween atmosphere, fun performances and comic book-like aesthetic, Dougherty struck horror gold with Trick ‘r Treat.

Where Can You Stream ‘Trick ‘r Treat’?

Trick ‘r Treat is currently streaming on Max. You can also find more information and contribute to Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours' campaign on its Kickstarter page. The teaser for the graphic novel can be seen below. Alongside, Witching Hours, a new 10th anniversary edition of Krampus: Shadow of Saint Nicholas will be getting a kickstarter to honor Dougherty’s other beloved horror gem, Kampus, next year.