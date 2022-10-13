Throughout the years, we’ve seen a lot of villains in horror.

Some aren’t so complicated. Freddy is a child murderer who just wants to keep murdering by running amok in people’s dreams. Jason is pissed off and wants revenge for his mom’s death and his own drowning, and he wants people to pay for, you know, doing the deed and smoking the weed while they’re supposed to be doing their job. Their motives aren’t too hard to figure out, and for the most part, they play by the rules they lay out for themselves. Some are more complicated. Michael Myers is quite the enigma in his motivations, though there are plenty of theories about what his goals are. He has no rules and seemingly no pattern, which is fun for the audience to theorize about.

And of course, we’ve seen the righteous antagonists, like Jigsaw. These are the ones that have some kind of moral code or ideology that motivates their killing. They’re supposed to be the ones that make you almost agree with their points, or at least see their side. However, if they’re hypocritical or unfair in their pursuit of twisted justice (as Jigsaw often is), it makes you just think “damn, I hate this guy.”

But there is another horror antagonist that fits into that righteous category. In fact, he fits into it so well that it circles around to him actually being a pretty good boy.

And that, dear readers, is Trick ‘r Treat’s Sam.

Yes, yes, the shouts can be heard from the back of the house. “But he’s a murderer!” We know. We all know. However, it’s not like Sam is out here killing indiscriminately like a wacky inflatable tube man with a knife. He has a simple but strict code that he asks that people follow, gives people a chance to mend their ways, and will even stop his attacks if the rules that are broken become followed. He isn’t out to hurt anyone unnecessarily. He just wants the rules of Halloween to be respected.

First, Sam completely adheres to his rules. Unlike other horror villains that may stray from their stated ideals or motives, Sam only goes after people who break one or more of his four rules of Halloween: always wear a costume, always hand out candy, never blow out a jack-o-lantern before midnight, and respect the dead. All of his victims in the film are killed for one of these reasons. Emma (Leslie Bibb) is murdered and turned into a yard decoration for not wearing a costume, not handing out candy, and blowing out the jack-o-lanterns. The trick-or-treaters that stole and smashed jack-o-lanterns and terrified Halloween lover Rhonda (Samm Todd) with a cruel prank were eaten by zombies Sam raised. And Mr. Kreeg (Brian Cox)? Well, Sam himself didn’t kill him, but the zombies he raised did. While Sam was originally after him for not handing out candy, it’s safe to say that Kreeg was in fact in violation of Sam’s fourth rule demanding respect for the dead. After all, he did kill a bus full of children and burned his memories of them on Halloween night.

In addition, Sam’s rules are easy to follow. Wear a costume? Just slap on some cat ears or a little makeup. Hand out candy? Just put a bowl of candy from the dollar store out. Jack-o-lanterns? Don’t smash ‘em or blow ‘em out. Respect the dead? Just don’t be a jerk. It’s not that hard! Really, all Sam wants is for people not to be joyless, hateful meanies on Halloween. It’s a fair thing to ask, and mostly, it cost zero dollars to do it (minus the candy and aforementioned cat ears.)

So, his rules are fair. They’re simple, he adheres to them, he’s not out here hurting anyone he doesn’t think deserves it, and if everyone follows the rules, no one has to die. But what about the rule breakers? Do they get a chance to redeem themselves? What if they repent for their sins? Well, those are great questions! Luckily, Trick ‘r Treat gives us the answer to them. The example the film gives us is that of Mr. Kreeg. Originally, Sam took note of him because he broke the rule about giving out candy on Halloween. Kreeg was using his dog to scare trick or treaters away and steal their candy, so Sam began tricking Kreeg in retaliation. This is an example of Sam’s mischievousness as a Halloween spirit, but it’s also a show of his benevolence. He was giving Kreeg a chance to change his ways and embrace the traditions of Halloween. However, when Kreeg failed to do so, Sam went in for the kill as promised.

Though, as soon as Sam is able to retrieve a candy bar from Kreeg’s lap and eat it, he leaves Kreeg be and moves on. He realizes Kreeg was no longer in violation of the rule, and we see Kreeg handing out candy later in the film. Obviously, Sam’s beating worked. Kreeg was following the rules, and Sam saw no need to kill him since he was no longer breaking his code. In this sense, Sam is incredibly fair; he gives his victims a chance to change their ways, and will leave them be if they learn their lesson. He’s not malicious or murderous just because.

Really, Sam isn’t a bad boy. All he wants is to keep the spirit of Halloween alive. For him, that means punishing those who forget the traditions that keep Halloween going. And really, he makes it so easy to avoid that punishment! All he wants is costumes, candy, pumpkins, and respect. Even if you break the rules, Sam grants his victims the chance to redeem themselves, and will even stop his death mission when the person begins adhering to the rules (even if that’s while he’s stabbing them.) He’s consistent in his intentions and beliefs, fair in his execution, and even extends a kindness to other Halloween lovers, such as the children on the bus by letting them exact revenge on the man that killed them and letting Rhonda get revenge on the people who bullied her. Even in allowing those deaths, they were always towards people who had broken his rules. By his own code, he’s never killed anyone that didn’t deserve it. Really, Sam is a good boy driven to bad things by the people who stray from the code of the holiday that created him.