The Big Picture Interested in celebrating Spooky Season with four fantastic horror movies? Join us for Scary Perri's Horror Series in Los Angeles with Landmark Theatres!

On Saturday, October 21st, there's a screening of the Halloween classic Trick 'r Treat with a post-screening Q&A with director Michael Dougherty.

Tickets to this screening can be purchased on Landmark's website, but for a very lucky few Collider readers, we're offering the chance to snag tickets for free!

Ready to kick off Halloween with Scary Perri’s Horror Series in Los Angeles? It’s no secret Collider’s Perri Nemiroff is a huge horror fan, and to celebrate the spookiest season of all, she’s collaborated with Landmark Theatres to offer movie lovers the chance to see some of her favorite horror films on the big screen, followed by Q&As with the filmmakers. This seasonal series is open to all and tickets can be purchased on Landmark's website, but for a very lucky few Collider readers, we're offering the chance to snag tickets for free! For one of the first screenings, join Perri for Michael Dougherty’s 2007 cult classic anthology film, Trick 'r Treat!

Trick 'r Treat is Doughtery’s directorial debut that honors the traditions of the holiday by introducing Sam, an entity that enforces the rules of Halloween by any measures necessary. Taking place all in one town on October 31st, four short stories intertwine to warn of the dangers of disrespecting tradition, with Sam making their appearance in each one. The rules are simple: always pass out candy to trick-or-treaters, always wear a costume, absolutely never blow out a jack-o'-lantern, and respect the dead. Considering the penalty for not adhering is a gruesome yet inventive death, we’d say try not to upset Sam. Trick 'r Treat enlists the talent of some pretty big stars, including Brian Cox, Anna Paquin, and Leslie Bibb.

‘Trick 'r Treat’ Screening Details

One of the first screenings for Scary Perri’s Horror Series is going to take place on Saturday, October 21st, at 7 pm. For residents of Los Angeles and those who have the means to get there, the event will take place at The Landmark Westwood. The brain behind this Halloween staple, writer and director Dougherty, will be in attendance for an exclusive Q&A taking place after the credits roll.

Is ‘Trick 'r Treat 2’ Still Happening?

Possibly due to its reverence for arguably the best holiday, or perhaps because its tiny killer is so darn cute, Trick 'r Treat became a fan favorite despite never receiving a theatrical release. It became such a hit that a sequel was first announced in 2013, but things eventually fizzled due to internal complications with Legendary Entertainment. The light in Dougherty’s jack-o’-lantern never went out, however, though he did move on to other projects. In the meantime, Dougherty helmed another holiday cautionary tale, Krampus, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So is Trick 'r Treat 2 still on the table? Are there any plot details or story ideas, and how far into development might the sequel be? Check down below on how to enter for tickets to the screening and Q&A with Perri and Dougherty!

How to Get ‘Trick 'r Treat’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 21st, so keep an eye out!

Check out Landmark's site for more details on upcoming screenings.