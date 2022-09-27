Get your candy ready, because Sam is circling the neighborhood with a sharpened lollipop in hand. That's right, the 2007 cult favorite Halloween film Trick 'r Treat is back and ready to frighten viewers again, this time in theaters, just in time for the climax of the spooky season. The film will return to various theaters on a limited basis starting at the beginning of October, playing throughout the month. These screenings will mark the film's first wide theatrical release, some fifteen years after its initial release.

Though Trick 'r Treat was originally released to home media in 2007, the film quickly became a cult hit among Halloween and horror fans alike. The film features a star-studded cast and an unconventional overlapping, anthology-style narrative. The film takes place in the fictional Warren Valley, Ohio over the course of Halloween night, and tells the story of several unfortunate revelers on perhaps the spookiest night of the year. From a haunted bus driver to serial killers and werewolves, there is no shortage of fun to be had in this Halloween favorite, which will certainly be all the scarier on the largest silver screen you can find.

Perhaps the most memorable aspect of the film is Sam, the sack-covered, pumpkin-headed monster who has a tendency to kill those who disrespect holiday traditions in various ways, such as prematurely taking down decorations or failing to hand out candy to trick or treaters. Sam's visage has become synonymous with the holiday, with costumes and figurines featuring his image proving to be a staple at Halloween and costume shops. Many horror fans consider him one of the cuter icons of the community, at least compared to Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.

Along with the announcement, Trick 'r Treat also posted a trailer for the film giving fans a look into the nostalgia and campy horror of the film, including some key looks at Sam. For more information regarding the film's long-delayed theatrical release, you can check out the following link. And if you're in the mood for a nice glimpse back into Halloween in Warren Valley, Ohio, you can take a look at the Twitter announcement and trailer for the film below.