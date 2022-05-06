Peacock has announced that the UK thriller drama series, Trigger Point, will debut on the platform on July 8. The series contains six 60-minute episodes in total.

Trigger Point premiered in early 2022 and follows the story of Lana Washington, an ex-military bomb disposal operative and veteran. She takes her experience working in the Afghan War to the streets of London using her expertise to counter terrorist threats as part of the Expos, a bomb squad. The capital falls under threat one summer, and Lana must find the culprits behind the bombings before the threat escalates and more people are killed. Her suspicions that the terrorist organization is targeting her squad grow, but the veteran must find a way to prove it and figure out the identity of the bombers. The show received generally good reviews upon release.

The thriller series was a success overseas as well, having earned critical acclaim on Stan in Australia. It has also been acquired by Pumpkin Film in China, DBS provider OSN in the Middle East, and TVNZ for New Zealand. There are also plans to bring Trigger Point to other countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. CBC in the Americas has acquired the series as well, with plans to air it on its main channel.

The series features the acting talents of Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England), Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma), Mark Stanley (White House Farm), Warren Brown (Liar), Kerry Godliman (After Life), and Cal MacAninch (Des).

Trigger Point was written by Daniel Brierly and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television for ITV, a British television network. Executive producers of the series include Jimmy Mulville (Derry Girls, Bloodlands), Mark Redhead (The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, Bodies), and Jessica Sharkey (Derry Girls, Bloodlands). Julia Stannard (Vanity Fair, War and Peace) served as producer. Directors of Trigger Point are Gilles Bannier, known for Marcella and Tin Star, and Jennie Darnell who worked on Line of Duty and Death in Paradise.

The series adds to Peacock’s British drama library, with The Capture and Vigil already added to the growing slate of premium content. Tense and exciting, the story of Lana and The Expo unit keeps audiences captivated with every twist and turn. Look for Trigger Point on Peacock's streaming service this coming July.

