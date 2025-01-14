When it comes to great television, the Brits are known for their compelling detective dramas that brilliantly blend complex characters with unexpected twists, especially their willingness to kill off fan-favorites as seen in shows like Happy Valley and Line of Duty. The ITV series Trigger Point, however, puts a unique spin on the genre, centering around Lana Washington (Vicky McClure), an explosive ordinance disposal officer (also known as an "EXPO") who works for the London Metropolitan Police. In her line of work, Lana is always prepared for the worst. However, as the series unfolds, her personal and professional lives begin to intersect, putting both Lana and the people she cares about in danger. Series creator Daniel Brierley was mentored by Jed Mercurio, the prolific writer behind shows like the aforementioned Line of Duty and the hit Netflix miniseries Bodyguard.

What Is 'Trigger Point' About?

In Trigger Point, Lana and her EXPO team are tasked with defusing dangerous bombs planted by terrorists throughout London, while constantly dealing with the pressure and fear of potential disaster. Season 1 starts with a bang, literally, in a shocking and heartbreaking way. Lana and her partner Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), affectionately known as "Nut" by the team, arrive at a scene, and in a heart-pounding sequence, the duo seem successful in defusing the bomb. They clearly have a great working relationship and are even better friends. However, tragedy soon strikes, and Nut is killed by a bomb that was overlooked. This devastating loss is just the beginning of a series of tragedies that haunt Lana throughout the series, highlighting how the relentless nature of the job takes a toll on her.

What's unique about Trigger Point is that it's not a straight detective drama. While she works for the police as an EXPO, Lana is not a detective, and even says as much to Detective Inspector Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley), but when it comes to explosives, she's the expert, someone who becomes determined to find out who is planting these bombs and why. Using her unique skills as a bomb disposal officer, Lana lends her expertise to finding the bomb maker, which adds a really fascinating layer to the story as she's forced to put herself in the bomber's shoes. As the investigation goes deeper, Lana becomes suspicious of those around her, which ultimately leads her down a personally tragic path. Season 2 goes even harder than the first, ramping up the stakes as new enemies emerge to put Lana and the people she cares about most in high-peril situations.

Vicky McClure Is a Household Name in the UK, but ‘Trigger Point’ Should Make Her an International Star