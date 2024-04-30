The Big Picture Jessica Alba is making a big comeback with the Netflix movie Trigger Warning, which premieres on June 21.

After spending some years under the radar movie-wise, Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four) is making a comeback with the Netflix film Trigger Warning. In the story, she plays a special forces commando who is pulled from active duty after getting some disturbing news. She is then forced to reconnect with family members and acquaintances in her hometown in the wake of her father's death. Four years after the project was first announced, the streamer finally released some first-look images. The movie premieres on June 21.

The images reveal that Alba's character Parker is more than ready to face dangerous scenarios as she takes on field duty without a single hint of hesitation on her face. She'll fight some threats in the middle of the desert, sit down to have conversations with shady individuals, and, from the looks of it, largely take matters into her own hands when push comes to shove.

Along with the first-look images, Netflix also unveiled a full synopsis for the movie that sheds a little light on what we can expect to see from Trigger Warning. It reveals that the incident that will take Parker off the field is the mysterious death of her father. That obviously throws her off track, and once she returns home, she's forced to take over the administration of the family bar. She quickly discovers that the death of her father is connected to a violent gang that is running rampant in her hometown. Chances are she'll become a one-person army in order to uncover the truth about what really happened to her father.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Trigger Warning?'

Trigger Warning is directed by Mouly Surya. The Indonesian filmmaker is making her English-language film debut after helming movies that were a standout in film festivals such as Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts and What They Don't Talk About When They Talk About Love — both of which received several nominations at different events including Cannes and AFI Fest.

Aside from Alba, the cast of Trigger Warning also features Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Tone Bell (Survival of the Thickest), Jake Weary (How to Blow Up a Pipeline), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Kaiwi Lyman (American Horror Story), Hari Dhillon (Holby City) and Anthony Michael Hall (Bosch: Legacy). The screenplay is written by John Brancato (Surrogates), Josh Olson (A History of Violence), and Halley Wegryn Gross (Westworld).

Netflix premieres Trigger Warning on June 21.