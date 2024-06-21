Jessica Alba is returning to the world of film after five years with Netflix’s Trigger Warning. The all-new action thriller finds the Sin City star playing a hard-hitting, femme-fatale character. Directed by Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya in her English language debut, Trigger Warning follows Parker (Alba), a skilled Special Forces Officer who returns to her hometown after her father’s death and takes ownership of the family bar. But soon, she finds herself in the crosshairs of a violent local gang terrorizing the town and sets out to uncover a dangerous political conspiracy connected to her father’s death.

Trigger Warning marks Jessica Alba’s comeback to films since 2019’s Killers Anonymous, and it’s going to be a gritty action-packed thriller with gang violence and political corruption as the premise. But the story and its narrative also explore sensitive and critical themes like loss, grief, and trauma.

The film has been in development since 2016 and is described as a cross between Rambo: First Blood and John Wick, which can be attributed to Parker’s characterization of a woman on a mission, despite all odds. The analogy is also logical considering John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk is also attached to the project, which delivers a similar action-thriller experience to John Wick or First Blood. Before you watch the new gritty action flick, check out our quick guide below for the trailer, release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Trigger Warning.

Trigger Warning (2024) After taking over a small-town bar from her late grandfather, a former soldier discovers a web of illegal activities connected to the establishment. Her efforts to clean up lead her into a dangerous confrontation with powerful enemies, pushing her to leverage her military training in a fight for justice. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Mouly Surya Cast Jessica Alba , Mark Webber , Anthony Michael Hall , Alejandro De Hoyos , Tone Bell , Jake Weary , Gabriel Basso , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers John Brancato , Josh Olson , Halley Wegryn Gross Expand

In development since 2020, Trigger Warning is finally premiering on Friday, June 21, 2024.

6 Will 'Trigger Warning' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

The action-thriller is a network original production and will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix. While you wait for Trigger Warning to land, you can also check out Extraction, whose success paved the way for the streamer to produce several popular original action thrillers, like The Mother, The Old Guard, and Sweet Girl.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Trigger Warning'?

Ahead of the film’s June premiere, Netflix released the official trailer for Trigger Warning, which shows Alba’s character, Parker, confronting dangerous gangs and unsavory politicians in a dusty, small town. The action-packed trailer opens with Parker grieving her father’s sudden death. She also reconnects with her old connections, including the questionable Senator Swann, who politely reminds her how everyone in town always liked her, and she should keep it that way. She soon realizes that there is more to the incident than she imagined, and begins to dig into Swann and his connections. But when she is cautioned about her investigation by the local sheriff, who is also the senator’s son, and her ex, Parker’s doubts become beliefs, and she begins to wonder who is really on her side. With the help of a few people whom she can trust, and equipped with her Special Forces training, Parker sets out to get to the bottom of the truth, whatever it takes. It’s worth mentioning that the knife fight scenes in the film, some of which we see in the trailer, are Indonesian knife fighting techniques incorporated into the film’s action choreography.

4 What Is 'Trigger Warning' About?

The official synopsis from Trigger Warning via Netflix reads:

Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend turned sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall) as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south, and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).

3 Who Stars in 'Trigger Warning'?

Jessica Alba leads the cast of the action-thriller as Parker, an active-duty Special Forces Officer who arrives in her hometown following her father’s sudden death. Trigger Warning marks Alba’s return to film since 2019’s Killers Anonymous, but she is no new to the genre. The actor has a long-standing resume of portraying gritty, action-driven characters, starting with the Fox sci-fi action series, Dark Angel, which became her breakout role. She continued playing similar protagonists in Sin City, Machete, and the Tim Story-directed Fantastic Four films, all of which involved her taking down bad guys. Alba has also starred in the Bad Boys spin-off series, LA’s Finest, alongside Gabrielle Union.

Alba is joined by Mark Webber as Sheriff Jesse Swann, the town’s sheriff and Parker’s ex-boyfriend, who also happens to be the senator’s son. Parker reconnects with him to investigate her father’s death but begins to doubt if Jesse is on her side. Actor-director Webber is best known for his role as Stephen Stills in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which he reprised in the animated series adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Anthony Michael Hall stars as the story’s antagonist, Senator Ezekiel Swann, a powerful politician with criminal connections who finds Parker a threat to his position. Hall is most recognized for playing geeky roles in John Hughes’ hit teen films Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science, and the lead role in USA Network’s The Dead Zone. He has also appeared in The Dark Knight and Halloween Kills and shows like Community and The Goldbergs.

Joining the above cast, Tone Bell stars as Spider, a hacker, and Parker’s covert-ops partner. Bell has appeared in main roles in shows like Bad Judge, Truth Be Told, and Disjointed, and films like The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Since 2023, Bell has been starring as Khalil in Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest.

Pretty Little Liars and Animal Kingdom alum Jake Weary plays Elvis, Parker’s hot-headed brother who doesn’t seem to be very likable around the town. Weary also appeared in It Follows and It Chapter Two, and Finding Steve McQueen.

The Big C alum Gabriel Basso stars as Mike, a local dealer who helps Parker find the truth. Basso has previously appeared in films like Super 8, Ithaca, and the latest, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and will next appear in Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2. Since 2023, Basso has been leading the Netflix series, The Night Agent. Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves) and Hari Dhillon (Holby City) also star in other supporting roles.

2 Who Is Making 'Trigger Warning'?

The all-new action-thriller hails from Indonesian filmmaker, Mouly Surya and marks her English language debut. Although this is the filmmaker’s first English film, Surya has previously helmed several Indonesian films, like the Citra Award-winning Fiksi and What They Don't Talk About When They Talk About Love. Her third feature film, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, which debuted at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, earned a great reception. The revenge drama-thriller was the fourth Indonesian film ever to make the festival's official selection.

The Netflix original film is written by John Brancato, Josh Olson, and Halley Gross, based on a short story by Otep Shamaya. Brancato is best known for previously co-writing the screenplays (with Michael Ferris) for films like The Game, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Surrogates. The duo had also created the NBC sci-fi series, The Others. Olson has previously penned the David Cronenberg film, A History of Violence, while Gross is known for writing episodes of Westworld. She will be joining the writers’ room for The Last of Us Season 2. The music for Trigger Warning was composed by Enis Rotthoff, who previously scored Guns Akimbo and Showtime’s Your Honor.

Jessica Alba also serves as an executive producer for Trigger Warning under her banner, Lady Spitfire, along with Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Films, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein.

1 When and Where Did 'Trigger Warning' Film?

Following the cast announcement, the production for Trigger Warning began in the fall of 2021, with filming taking place in New Mexico.