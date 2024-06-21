Trigger Warning premieres on Netflix on June 21, 2024. The premise of the movie tells a tale as old as time… with a few new twists. If you’re a fan of films like Walking Tall, First Blood, or any other movies that center on a highly trained soldier coming to a small town only to discover that it’s been overrun with corruption and gang violence, add this to your watchlist. Written by John Brancato (The Game), Josh Olson (A History of Violence), and Halley Gross (Westworld), Trigger Warning is directed by Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts). This will be Surya’s first English-language feature film, with Jessica Alba executive producing.

In Trigger Warning, a Special Forces commando takes over ownership of her father’s bar after his sudden and unexpected death. Upon arrival, she immediately notices something is amiss. As she tries to piece together what happened to her late father, she discovers a larger web of corruption that goes beyond the local drug-dealing gang. Her line of questioning soon puts a target on her back and she will have to take extreme caution with who she can trust. This handy guide will help give you an idea of who and what she will have to face.

Trigger Warning (2024) After taking over a small-town bar from her late grandfather, a former soldier discovers a web of illegal activities connected to the establishment. Her efforts to clean up lead her into a dangerous confrontation with powerful enemies, pushing her to leverage her military training in a fight for justice. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Mouly Surya Cast Jessica Alba , Mark Webber , Anthony Michael Hall , Alejandro De Hoyos , Tone Bell , Jake Weary , Gabriel Basso , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers John Brancato , Josh Olson , Halley Wegryn Gross Expand

Jessica Alba

Parker

Close

Parker is a traumatized, active-duty Special Forces officer who has just received word that her father, Harry, has suddenly passed away. When she returns home to take over the bar that her father owned, she begins to notice a few details surrounding his death that don’t add up. Believing he has been murdered, she then begins to dig deeper into the circumstances, despite being cautioned to just “let it go.” As a trained combat veteran, she doesn’t share the same fear that other locals have regarding thinly veiled threats of violence and doubles down on trying to figure out exactly how her father died, who killed him, and why he was killed.

Jessica Alba will take on the role of Parker in this action thriller, a type of role she is not entirely unfamiliar with. She’s had lead roles in other high-paced action movies, such as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, as well as embracing the more gritty side of action movies like Sin City, Machete, and Mechanic: Resurrection. Most recently, she starred alongside Gary Oldman in the mystery crime thriller Killers Anonymous. In addition to her leading role in Trigger Warning, she is also first-billed in the upcoming sports drama film, Flash Before the Bang.

Anthony Michael Hall

Senator Ezekiel Swann

Image via Netflix

Ezekiel Swann appears to have an amicable history with Parker and her late father, as he welcomes her back to her hometown. However, once Parker starts to look into the death of her father a little too closely, his friendly mask begins to slip. As a high-powered politician in the area, his words have a lot of sway with the locals, including those on the police force. When the police turn a blind eye to the violent and illegal activities of the local gang, surely they are following orders from someone higher up the chain of command. How deeply involved Ezekiel is with the gang activities remains unclear, but from the trailer alone, you can quickly tell he is not to be trusted.

Ezekiel Swann is played by Anthony Michael Hall, who is known best for his work in John Hughes movies such as The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, as well as for his portrayal of Johnny Smith in the television series The Dead Zone, but has also been in plenty of more recent productions, such as Halloween Kills, Bosch: Legacy, and Air Force One Down.

Mark Webber

Jesse

Image via Netflix

Jesse is the Sheriff of the town and also happens to be Parker’s former boyfriend. He is who Parker turns to after she discovers something that leads her to believe that her father’s death was not an accident, but a murder. He warns her to “stay out of it,” but it’s unclear whether he had any involvement in Harry’s death other than not asking questions he doesn’t want answers to. While he appears to genuinely care about her, that doesn’t mean he’s entirely innocent either. If push comes to shove, will he have Parker’s back or is he too deep in Swann’s pocket?

Mark Webber is an actor and director, with roles in many feature films and television series. He directed his first film, Explicit Ills, in 2008 and wrote, directed, and starred in the 2017 drama Flesh and Blood. Webber also appeared in the 2010 action comedy, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and the A24 thriller, Green Room. He is currently working on Figments of Freedom, which he also wrote and directed.

Jake Weary

Elvis

Image via Netflix

Elvis is Jesse’s hot-headed brother, who works with Jesse and takes orders from Senator Swann. He may or may not be on the police force, but it’s clear that he’s essentially a hired “heavy-hitter” who carries out the dirty work of those in power over him. Elvis is played by Jake Weary, whose first major acting role was in It Follows as Hugh, the man who passed the curse onto the main protagonist, Jay. Since then, he’s starred in the television series Animal Kingdom and appeared in Paul Schrader's latest movie, Oh Canada.

Tone Bell

Spider

Image via Netflix

Spider is a military friend and covert ops partner of Parker’s. He helps provide her with intel about who she is dealing with through the use of his hacking abilities. Although he initially seems reluctant to get too involved, he soon realizes that she is in over her head without backup and agrees to help her on her latest mission; finding out why her father was killed and uprooting the deep-set corruption within her hometown. Tone Bell is an American stand-up comedian and actor, with appearances in The Flash, Survival of the Thickest, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Gabriel Basso

Mike

Image via Netflix

Mike is a highly-connected local drug dealer in the town. He could potentially have all the answers that Parker is looking for, but that’s because he was most likely involved in Harry’s death. Either way, dealers tend to not hold favorable views towards those that threaten their business. Mike is played by Gabriel Basso. Basso is best known for his performances in Super 8 and Hillbilly Elegy, but has most recently starred in The Strangers: Chapter 1. In addition to Trigger Warning, he also stars in the television drama action series, The Night Agent, which has just recently completed filming for the second season.