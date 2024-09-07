In recent years, trigger warnings have become an increasingly integral part of much of the media that audiences interact with on a daily basis. Social media content, podcasts, and television episodes commonly feature warnings before their content begins, offering a simple way to inform audiences about potentially harmful or distressing content. Despite this, trigger warnings have yet to become common practice in the cinematic world. In the wake of recently released films like It Ends With Us and Blink Twice, which both offer explorations into the horrors of domestic abuse and sexual violence, discussions about these types of warnings and their adoption in the film industry have reignited across the internet.

While some may argue that the presence of trigger warnings may lead to parts of stories being "spoiled" for audiences, the controversy surrounding ambiguously marketed films like It Ends With Us proves that the industry has a responsibility to create the safest environment possible for viewers to take part in. When audiences are unknowingly brought into a triggering scenario, it can lead to the viewer feeling blindsided. A lack of trigger warnings can also be a great disservice to the movie and its potential for success. As the discussion around the presence of trigger warnings continues, it is important to stress how they are almost always a harmless yet meaningful way to ensure that the moviegoing experience remains safe and inclusive for all types of audiences.

'It Ends With Us' and 'Blink Twice' Started a Wider Conversation About Trigger Warnings

Much of the online discussion around the 2024 film It Ends With Us has centered around its leading actors' rather trivial and mostly hypothetical drama on set. In fact, the film has garnered so much attention that it has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. While this style of controversy may prove beneficial in terms of box office success, it ultimately pushed discussions about what the film is actually about to the side. This, alongside a rather ambiguous and romanticized marketing campaign, ultimately led many unsuspecting viewers to witness a rather traumatizing story about domestic abuse with no sort of warning beforehand. Although the film does feature an end credits notice that offers resources to real-life victims of domestic abuse, its placement in the film made it so that many viewers never got to see it.

In the weeks that followed, audiences saw Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice prefaced by a trigger warning regarding the film's sexual violence content, which many suspected to be a direct response to It Ends With Us' missteps. While it is impossible to know whether the team behind Blink Twice inserted the trigger warning after witnessing the backlash of other similarly themed films, it is safe to say that some audiences would certainly have been upset by the absence of it. When comparing how the two films handled their potentially unnerving content, audiences have celebrated Blink Twice for allowing room for those viewers who wish to be informed of anxiety-inducing scenes beforehand.

Trigger Warnings Make Movies More Inclusive

Both television and film have an immense power to immerse audiences into the world of the stories they tell, including the traumatic and unnerving events that are oftentimes so important to share on screen. For viewers who suffer from PTSD, anxiety, or various other mental health conditions, these scenes can oftentimes be an overwhelming viewing experience that reminds them of traumas from their past or trigger distressed feelings that they may not have felt before viewing. Television networks have become particularly aware of the potential risks of not including trigger warnings in their content, as evidenced by major shows like Industry, Euphoria, and Baby Reindeer all including content notices ahead of some of their most intense episodes. This trend becoming the industry standard for popular television shows makes TV viewing a much safer space.

Creating a similar safe space within the film industry, despite not being a guarantee that no viewer will ever experience feeling triggered by a moment on screen, is ultimately a step in the right direction. An increase in trigger warnings will help those who seek to connect with films in deeply personal and meaningful ways without putting them in potentially harmful mental spaces. Although it is impossible to understand exactly how effective trigger warnings are at completely removing audiences from these situations, attempting to ensure just a single viewer's safe viewing experience is enough reason to push for their presence in front of films that deal with such sensitive topics.

Trigger Warnings Are Rarely Ever Spoilers

Even though it may seem that trigger warnings only seek to protect audiences from potentially triggering or panic-inducing viewing experiences, many have criticized them for their ability to spoil potentially essential story elements. Popular actor Matt Smith, star of TV hits such as House of the Dragon and The Crown, has stated that he is not "on board with trigger warnings" for similar reasons. To Smith, the inclusion of trigger warnings is a way of "policing stories" and ultimately does a disservice to films that are intended to make their viewers feel uncomfortable or challenged. While Matt's desire to keep shock value alive in cinema and television is certainly warranted, most trigger warnings provide just enough context to alert viewers to potentially harmful content without revealing specific plot details or diminishing the impact of the story. In the case of Blink Twice, it would have been almost impossible for audiences to guess exactly how the film's acts of violence would play out from simply viewing the trigger warning alone.

The assertion that trigger warnings are inherently spoilers, which may be understandable for viewers who prefer to know nothing about a film beforehand, simply isn't a strong enough reason to avoid protecting vulnerable audiences. As the industry continues to make strides towards a more cautious and inclusive way of presenting films, there are certainly ways to ensure that viewers will not get spoiled. Take streaming platforms, for example, which could potentially introduce a way in which viewers are given the option to view a trigger warning before viewing content if they wish. They could even have sections of their catalog of content that don't require trigger warnings so they know any title they choose is a safe option. In theaters, while purchasing a ticket patrons could be notified that the movie comes with a trigger warning.

Despite some viewing them as a threat to storytelling, trigger warnings ultimately serve as a tool to create a more inclusive, welcoming, and compassionate space for movie lovers to enjoy stories. Through thoughtful incorporation, the film industry can continue to tell stories that spotlight real-world issues, while also ensuring that everyone feels safe in the theater.

