The Humanoid Typhoon is on his way back to screens as the upcoming anime series Trigun Stampede is set to bring audiences back to the planet Gunsmoke in 2023 to tell a whole new story starring the Vash the Stampede. As we lead up to the series release, there have been several sneak peeks at art for the series, with the newest piece of concept art for the series having been released.

The new concept art was released on the official Trigun anime Twitter page, coming just a week after another piece of art was released. This is the fourth piece of concept art from the series’ original character designer Koji Tajima, joining the other images that have been released this summer. The newest piece of art shows off the designs for the spaceships that are a part of Project SEEDS, the colonization effort in both the original anime series and manga that aimed to ensure the survival of the human face following the depletion of resources on Earth. Written in the center of the image is the text "Trigun Stampede: 2023 New Original Animation," a phrase shared between all four concept images. The image was tweeted out with the caption "Concept art by Koji Tajima released. What is drawn is a fleet of ships traveling through vast space." At the Trigun franchise panel at Anime Expo in July, the upcoming series received its first trailer.

The new anime series will be animated by the team behind Beastars, Studio Orange, who will be bringing their stellar 3D animation to the world of Trigun, and will be directed by Kenji Muto. Announced voice talent on the upcoming series includes Yoshitsugu Matsuok as Vash and Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash along with Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem.

RELATED: The Best Anime TV Series on Netflix Right Now

First serialized in April 1995, Trigun was first created as a manga by Yasuhiro Nightow. The initial manga run of the series went until January 1997 when it was put on hiatus. Later that year in October, Trigun made a return to continue its story, now titled Trigun Maximum, and ran until its completion in 2007. Trigun received an anime adaptation in 1998 that ran for 26 episodes and would go on to receive an anime film adaptation called Trigun: Badlands Rumble in 2010. The story of the manga takes place in the 32nd century on the planet No Man's Land (also referred to as Gunsmoke) and follows Vash the Stampede, a legendary pacifist gunman. Trigun Stampede will be the first anime outing for the franchise since the 2010 film. While the finer details of the new series are still not known, it has been announced that Crunchyroll will simulcast the series from Japan across over 200 countries globally.

Trigun Stampede is set to release in 2023. You can check out the latest concept art and the new trailer for the upcoming series down below.