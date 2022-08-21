A new piece of concept art for the upcoming anime series Trigun Stampede has been released. The new art is done by the series’ original character designer Koji Tajima and once again shows a younger version of the man who would go on to be known as the Sixty Billion Double Dollar Man, Vash the Stampede.

The new artwork was shared on the official Trigun anime Twitter page and sees Vash standing in the desert on the planet Gunsmoke, aka No Man's Land, as the hot sun shines down on him. Above his head is a full rainbow that stretches across the sky. This is the third piece of concept art released for the series with the first one announcing the new series being revealed back in June of this year with the second piece of art being revealed earlier this month in August. Written in the center of the image is the text "Trigun Stampede: 2023 New Original Animation," a phrase shared between all the three concept images. The series received its first trailer at the Trigun franchise panel at this year's Anime Expo in July.

The new anime series will be animated by Studio Orange of Beastars fame, bringing their stellar 3D animation to the world of Trigun, and will be directed by Kenji Muto. Currently announced voice talent on the upcoming series include Yoshitsugu Matsuok and Tomoyo Kurosawa as Vash and Young Vash, respectively, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem.

RELATED: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Earns $10.7 Million on Opening Day

Trigun began life as a manga written by Yasuhiro Nightow, which was first serialized in April 1995 and ran until January 1997 when it was put on hiatus. The series returned in October of the same year, this time titled Trigun Maximum, and ran until its completion in 2007. Trigun received an anime adaptation in 1998 that ran for 26 episodes. In 2010, the series also received an anime film adaptation called Trigun: Badlands Rumble. The story of the manga takes place in the 32nd century on the planet No Man's Land (also referred to as Gunsmoke) and follows Vash the Stampede, a legendary pacifist gunman. Trigun Stampede will be the first anime outing for the franchise since the 2010 film. While the finer details of the new series are still not known, it has been announced that Crunchyroll will simulcast the series from Japan across over 200 countries globally.

Trigun Stampede is set to release in 2023. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming series down below.