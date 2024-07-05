The Big Picture Crunchyroll, Studio Orange, and TOHO Animation announce Trigun Stargaze, a sequel to the space western anime Trigun Stampede.

Set two years after the prequel, Trigun Stargaze is the anime's final phase, continuing Vash the Stampede's storyline.

No release window for Trigun Stargaze yet, but fans speculate a 2025 release for the anime's 30th anniversary.

Summer just got even better for anime fans as Crunchyroll and Studio Orange teamed up with TOHO Animation to bring good tidings regarding one of their latest projects; the sequel to the successful space western anime, Trigun Stampede. According to ComicBook, the sequel which fans have been anticipating for months now, finally has a title as revealed by the production company’s execs at the recently held Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California.

The new season, which comes over a year after the prequel debuted, will be titled Trigun Stargaze and will take place two years following the first series as announced by the executives. Animated by Studio Orange and directed by Kenji Mutō, Trigun Stampede aired from January to March 2023 and is the second reimagined adaptation of the manga series Trigun by Yasuhiro Nightow. The manga series received its first anime adaptation in 1998, running for 26 episodes, and later received an anime film adaptation, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, in 2010.

As for Trigun Stargaze, it is described as the anime’s second and final phase, which will continue the epic storyline as witnessed in the original Trigun run. Moreover, as fans are aware, Vash the Stampede has earned his infamous reputation, so he will have a lot to prove once the anime picks up again. Little information has been revealed about this new project, even the anime's team was unclear about the title's 'Stargaze' element. However, the execs promised that the upcoming anime would be all about recreating the original Trigun series while presenting a fresh feel. Not to mention, in addition to the title revelation, an official logo has also been unveiled; feel free to check it out below.

When Should Fans Expect ‘Trigun Stargaze’?

Although no teaser or release window has been released yet for Trigun Stargaze, the anime is still in production and the franchise as a whole will mark its 30th anniversary next year. Of course, this prompts fans' suspicions, as they remain optimistic about a 2025 release. While fans count down till then, they can catch up on the original manga series which was first serialized in April 1995 and was completed in 2007. The plot takes place in the 32nd century on the fictional planet No Man's Land a.k.a. Gunsmoke and follows Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and pacifist who must constantly keep bounty hunters at bay for the prize on his head.

Both subbed and dubbed versions of Trigun Stampede are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Trigun Stargaze.

