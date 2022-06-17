Collider and fans must have been manifesting because Sony's anime streaming service Crunchyroll has acquired a new anime series from Toho titled Trigun Stampede. The series will be a rebirth of the classic fan favorite action manga series Trigun from writer Yasuhiro Nightow, and is announced for sometime next year. Twenty-five years after the original was serialized, Crunchyroll is bringing fans a revamp of the popular series with Nightow involved.

The remake for Nightow's magnum opus, Trigun Stampede, will be produced by one of Japan's best 3D animation studio's and the producers of Netflix's Beastars, Studio Orange, and will feature a brand-new staff and cast. When the show airs next year, Crunchyroll will simulcast the series from Japan across over 200 countries globally. At this time not much else is known as far as how closely the storyline will follow the original, or who the cast will be.

The original manga series, Trigun, was first serialized in 1995. The story takes place on the fictional planet No Man's Land and chronicles the story of Vash the Stampede, a fabled gunman and pacifist who must constantly fend off bounty hunters for the price on his head. As the series progresses more of Vash's background is revealed. Trigun is the work of Nightow, writer and illustrator, who says that American Westerns inspired the story, but that Nightow wanted to explore a character who did not kill his enemies, rather he wanted to explore more of the characters introduced in each episode. The popularity of the manga series led to a twenty-six episode anime in 1998 and a feature length anime film in 2010 titled Trigun: Badlands Rumble from director Satoshi Nishimura and Madhouse studios.

More information on the upcoming series Trigun Stampede will be announced at the Anime Expo 2022, taking place in downtown Los Angeles on July 2. The series will be discussed during a panel hosted by Crunchyroll at the JW Marriott Hotel, and will feature the original manga's author Yasuhiro Nightow as well as producers of the show. They are slated to appear to talk behind-the-scenes of production for Trigun Stampede along with more details for the anime. Panelists alongside Nightow will include producers from Studio Orange, Kiyotaka Waki and Yoshihiro Watanabe (Planet Hulk); Katsuhiro Takei a producer from Toho who previously produced for Your Name; and designer Kouji Tajima who worked with the art department for Blade Runner 2049.

You can check out Trigun Stampede's brand-new Twitter account and the announcement post here: