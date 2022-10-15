Ready, Steady, Roll! TOHO Animation and Studio Orange have revealed the second trailer for the upcoming anime series Trigun Stampede along with a new key art poster and a release window. The CG-animated prequel to the popular manga and anime series. The new story of Vash the Stampede will kick off in January 2023.

The new trailer was posted on TOHO Animation's official YouTube page and is the latest look at the amazing 3D CGI animation that Studio Orange, the team behind the highly acclaimed Beastars series, has become known for. The new trailer opens with Vash asking an unseen person if they have ever heard the name Knives Millions, his brother. We then see Vash meeting up with a few familiar faces, like the return of the fan-favorite character Meryl Stryfe (Sakura Andou) who is trying to get a scoop on the escapades of The Human Typhoon alongside a brand-new character named Roberto De Niro, a veteran reporter voiced by Kenji Matsuda. While the return of Meryl with a brand-new look is something for fans to get excited about, her previous partner Milly is currently nowhere to be seen. As the trailer shows the duo of Meryl and Roberto meet Vash and get into hijinks across the deserts of Gunsmoke, we also see a certain someone from the original series also make his return: The cross-bearing gunman, Nicholas D. Wolfwood (Yoshimasa Hosoya).

This is the second trailer for the upcoming series, with the first one being released at the Trigun franchise panel at Anime Expo in July. In the time since then, there have been several pieces of concept art being released by the official Trigun Twitter page to give fans a taste of the look and style of the new outing in the beloved universe, though this trailer is the first time since that initial reveal that we have seen the series in motion. Trigun Stampede is directed by Kenji Muto. The new voice talent of Andou, Matsuda, and Hosoya revealed in the new trailer will be joining a previously announced cast that includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash and Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash along with Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem.

Trigun began life as a manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow that was first serialized in April 1995. The series was put on hiatus two years later in January 1997 before returning that year in October, now titled Trigun Maximum. Maximum ran until it completed its story in 2007. The story of the manga takes place in the 32nd century on the planet No Man's Land (also referred to as Gunsmoke) and follows Vash the Stampede, a legendary pacifist gunman. Trigun received an anime adaptation in 1998 that ran for 26 episodes and would go on to receive an anime film adaptation called Trigun: Badlands Rumble in 2010. Trigun Stampede will be the first anime outing for the franchise since the 2010 film. While the finer details of the new series are still not known, it has been announced that Crunchyroll will simulcast the series from Japan across over 200 countries globally.

Trigun Stampede is set to release in January 2023. You can check out the new art as well as the new trailer for the upcoming anime series down below.