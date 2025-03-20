This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans of Trigun had to be very patient while waiting for news of the highly anticipated sequel Trigun Stargaze. Now, the official accounts of the franchise came to the public with some good and bad news. The good news is that anime fans finally have an idea of when they can start to count down for new episodes. The bad news is that the wait is not quite over yet: Trigun Stargaze has set a 2026 release window. The announcement was made with a bold new poster, which you can check out on this article.

Image via Trigun-Anime

Poster above.