The Big Picture Trigun's protagonist, Vash the Stampede, subverts the typical Western hero archetype with his pacifism and refusal to kill, creating a unique and empathetic character.

The setting of Trigun, the planet No Man's Land, blends elements of the Wild West and post-apocalyptic sci-fi, creating a visually stunning and immersive world.

Trigun's colorful cast of characters, including the Gung-Ho Guns, adds depth and intrigue to the story, with each character challenging Vash in their own way.

Trigun is undoubtedly one of the best, most beloved, and seminal anime series of all time. The legendary gateway anime show exemplifies why many American viewers became fans of anime in the first place. Trigun has many amazing qualities, such as its indelible, memorable characters, tremendous storyline, fantastic music, and unique setting that mixes science fiction, fantasy, and the Old West. Trigun is interesting since it has many familiar hallmarks and a visual aesthetic that resembles the idealized view of the Wild West and Hollywood Westerns, but it also puts a unique spin on the Western through its sci-fi flourishes, along with its protagonist, Vash the Stampede (Johnny Yong Bosch). It’s time to look at how the Trigun series blended science fiction and the Western to create something completely brand-new.

’Trigun’s Vash the Stampede Is Similar to Western Heroes Portrayed by John Wayne and Clint Eastwood

Image via TOHO Animation

At the heart of Trigun's story is its multi-faceted protagonist, Vash the Stampede. Vash is a subversion of the lone wandering gunman typically depicted in Western movies. The creator of the original Trigun manga series, Yasuhiro Nightow, created Vash as a pacifist. Throughout both the manga and anime series, Vash follows a strict code where he refuses to kill, even his deadliest enemies. Vash is a capable fighter and a skilled gunslinger, and he will always avoid taking a kill shot, although there are some exceptions to that no-killing rule.

Westerns are usually characterized by one or more gunslingers, be they heroes or antiheroes. Vash has that nomadic personality. He's usually not one to settle down in one place or another. He is a skilled gunman, and deep down, he does have a heart of gold. However, his personality is the inverse of the stoic and stern grimness of popular Western heroes portrayed by the likes of Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. While Vash arguably sometimes shares a similar nobility and code of honor to those of classic Western characters, he upholds his vow of pacifism and refusal to kill others, even his enemies. Western heroes may avoid killing or conflict in some cases, but more often than not, they are always driven to a duel or shootout with their foes or antagonists. Those conflicts usually end with someone dying, but Vash always looks for a non-lethal solution.

While typical Western heroes tend to be grim, stoic, dry, and rugged, Vash is the opposite. Vash likes to play the fool, and he tends to act very goofy, cowardly, and ridiculous. Sometimes he acts this way to trick his enemies, while at other times he wants to put others at ease due to his misunderstood reputation. He also does it to entertain children. However, it was Vash’s friend and sometimes comrade, Nicholas D. Wolfwood (Jeff Nimoy), who points out to Vash that he wears a fake smile. Wolfwood had a better read on Vash than others, realizing that Vash may act the fool, but deep down, he hides a wellspring of pain and trauma. While Vash is not the monster many make him out to be, he still suffers deep emotional pain from the personal losses in his past. Another interesting aspect of Vash is his vulnerability and how he sometimes breaks down, showing his true emotions, which is rarely seen with Western protagonists.

No Man's Land Takes Inspiration From Classic Western Settings

Image via TOHO Animation

Another fun sci-fi spin of the Western in Trigun is its unique locale in the planet No Man’s Land, aka Gunsmoke, the setting for the action of both the anime and manga series. Trigun is set in a future time when Earth’s resources are depleted. The remnants of humanity take part in a deep-space colonization project called Project SEEDS. However, due to the meddling of Vash’s twin plant brother, Knives Million, the ships crashed on planet Gunsmoke, stranding the last vestiges of humankind.

Gunsmoke is the perfect setting for Trigun. The whole planet is mostly a desolate wasteland, akin to many great Western or post-apocalyptic sci-fi features. Human society developed on what meager resources are available, with cities built around the crashed Plant generators from Project SEEDS. Society adapted to take on an 1800s Western style in terms of architecture, setting, and technology. While things like electricity and gas-powered vehicles do exist, they're not widespread due to the planet's lack of resources and infrastructure.

The look and visual style of Gunsmoke sets the classic Western vibe and mood of Trigun. However, while the show does have a lot of traditional Western settings and locales, it also mixes in various fun sci-fi elements. Since horses are not available to humanity, the survivors adapted a species of native, docile pack animals dubbed "Thomas" as their new mounts. The planet is also native to a dangerous species of giant sandworms. The bad guys are all larger-than-life characters, with elaborate weapons and designs. The remnants of futuristic planet Earth from the crashed spaceships that litter No Man's Land are referred to as "lost technology." The way the series mixes sci-fi and alien creatures with more traditional Western settings and styles is part of the series’ charm.

Vash the Stampede Has a Colorful Rogues Gallery

Image via TOHO Animation

Trigun offers a fun spin on the Western with its colorful cast of characters. Vash the Stampede has one of the more interesting and best-designed rogues galleries for any anime hero. Case in point, the Gung-Ho Guns, a gang of assassins organized by Vash's brother, Knives Millions, to torment him. Each member of the Gung-Ho Gun is uniquely designed and memorable, and unforgettably challenges Vash. Some are more psychological than others, such as Zazie the Beast (Derek Stephen Prince) and Legato Bluesummers (Richard Cansino). There is also Nicholas D. Wolfwood, the traveling preacher and hired gun, who forms a unique bond and friendship with Vash throughout the anime series, also becoming the story's deuteragonist. Wolfwood is an equally multi-faceted and layered character like Vash, becoming one of the series' most interesting characters.

The world of Trigun is a world of outlaws, bounty hunters, and cutthroats. Vash spends a great deal of time dodging anyone who wants to pursue the hefty bounty on his head. Early on, it’s established that Vash is seen as a legendary outlaw with the highest bounty on the planet of Gunsmoke at $$60 billion (double dollars is the currency in the world of the show). Additionally, Vash is nicknamed “The Humanoid Typhoon” because wherever he goes, disaster follows. What's fun about Trigun is that every single character looks unique and memorable, from the villains such as Knives, Legato, the Gung-Ho Guns, and even the Nebraska family, to the one-off supporting characters, such as Amelia Ann McFly and Gasback Gallon Getaway. The series’ penchant for cool and unique nicknames, which are always appropriately on the nose, is another point in the series' favor.

The Journey of a Humanoid Natural Disaster

Image via TOHO Animation

What always makes Trigun so captivating is Vash's journey. Like many Western protagonists, he's a wandering nomad with no home to call his own. He has few friends and lives a lonely, solitary life. The character carries a solemn sadness that Vash tends to hide away. As the storyline unpacks more of Vash's backstory, he grows into an even more empathetic and tragic character. Tragic backstories are something that Vash and many Western heroes have in common, whether it's Harmonica (Charles Bronson) in Once Upon a Time in the West, the Ringo Kid (John Wayne) in Stagecoach, or even The Man With No Name in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy.

The main difference is that Vash technically isn’t a naturally born human. He’s an artificial being called a plant. He and his brother Knives were raised among humans during the interstellar Project SEEDS mission. Vash was heavily influenced by his human guardian, Rem Saverem, which is why he adopted his pacifistic outlook and refuses to kill his enemies. The tragedy Vash experienced in losing Rem was emotional and heartbreaking, but Vash honors the memory of his guardian by living the life he believes she would respect. That is one reason why it’s so emotionally devastating when later in the series, Vash is coerced into a situation where he does pull the trigger and kills Legato Bluesummers. For Vash, it was devastating to break his sacred vow to Rem never to kill someone else. When it happens, Vash's vision of Rem disappears, and he struggles to recover. Most Western heroes do not think twice about dispatching their enemies, but for Vash, it is an emotional low point.

Many anime shows mix together the genres of Western and sci-fi, but few do it as well as the original 1998 Trigun series. The show was highly influential as it aired on Adult Swim when the block was at its peak, and it became a gateway anime for many new fans. The 1998 anime series remains a fan favorite to this day. The full series, and its 2010 spinoff movie Trigun: Badlands Rumble, are available to stream now, subbed and dubbed, on Crunchyroll. Trigun Stampede, the latest anime adaptation of Nightow's manga series, is also streaming now on Crunchyroll.