Ideally, the goal of a movie trilogy is to provide audiences with three parts of a story that are all relatively consistent in quality — of course, this doesn't always work out. There is no shortage of really good movie trilogies out there that start and end almost perfectly and that viewers can watch over again without getting tired. On the other hand, there's also no shortage of bad trilogies that are just awful from beginning to end, but hey, at least they're consistent.

Sometimes, what happens is that a trilogy is not very consistent at all and only produces one good movie. It isn't always the start of the trilogy either; sometimes, it's the finale or the middle film that picks up in quality. For a variety of different reasons, these trilogies have one great movie and two that just weren't good at all and not worth watching. Of course, viewers don't have to look hard to find this breed of trilogy, either, as it has become increasingly common in recent years.

10 Star Wars Prequel Trilogy (1999-2005)

The good movie: 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars prequels really got off to a rocky start with the release of The Phantom Menace in 1999. Fans of the franchise, who had been waiting 16 years for the new movie, were immensely disappointed, especially with the new, annoying presence of Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best). Then came Attack of the Clones in 2002, and while it was a slight improvement, it was only average at best. Sure, it had less Jar Jar, but it had a lot of clunky and awkward dialogue.

Luckily, the prequels weren't all bad. 2005's Revenge of the Sith proved to actually be pretty amazing, with incredible, well-choreographed action, spectacular battle sequences, and plenty of emotional moments. Sure, there were still some awkward lines and some wooden acting, but these flaws were given the meme treatment rather than being ignored completely. Revenge of the Sith still holds up as peak Star Wars, and even though it's not as good as the original trilogy, at least the prequels went out with a bang.

9 Aladdin Trilogy (1992-1996)

The good movie: 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

A lot of people probably didn't even know that Aladdin was a trilogy rather than a standalone animated musical. That's because the latter two films weren't even given a theatre release, going straight to video instead. 1992's Aladdin was an animated musical set in the Middle East about the titular hero, a scrappy "diamond in the rough." He soon finds a magic lamp that produces a genie, played by the late Robin Williams, who helps his master win the heart of a princess. It had classic Disney written all over it, and that's what made it so amazing.

Wanting to capitalize on its success a bit, filmmakers produced The Return of Jafar in 1994, which was pretty bad and, as mentioned, wasn't even considered for a theatre release. For a while it looked like things could only go up, but 1996's Aladdin and the King of Thieves proved that to be untrue. The final movie was even worse than its predecessor, causing the trilogy to sort of fizzle out and pass into obscurity until the 2019 Disney live-action remake came along.

Aladdin (1992) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date November 25, 1992 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman , Frank Welker , Gilbert Gottfried Runtime 90 min Studio Walt Disney Pictures

8 'Poltergeist' Trilogy (1982-1988)

The good movie: 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Image via MGM

The original Poltergeist movies had a lot going for them at the time. The first one starred a child prodigy named Heather O'Rourke in one of its leading roles, and for such a young age, she was an incredible actress. Poltergeist was a collaboration between Steven Spielberg and Tobe Hooper and was a really creepy, if somewhat cheesy, supernatural horror flick that was appreciated by fans and critics alike. Spielberg and Hooper then stepped away from the franchise, and the following two films subsequently bombed.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) was atrocious, and just when it looked like the franchise was at rock bottom, Poltergeist III (1988) came along and dug even deeper. Even Heather O'Rourke reprising her role couldn't save either of them from the scathing reviews of critics. Ultimately, the scariest part about the latter two movies wasn't their content but how poor they were in comparison to the first in the franchise.

Poltergeist Release Date June 4, 1982 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Craig T. Nelson , JoBeth Williams , Beatrice Straight , Dominique Dunne , Oliver Robins , Heather O'Rourke Runtime 114 Writers Steven Spielberg , Michael Grais , Mark Victor

RENT ON AMAZON

7 'The Mummy' Trilogy (1999-2008)

The good movie: 'The Mummy' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

1999's The Mummy is a B-movie through and through. Thanks to cool action sequences and the irresistible charm of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, it was very good and really memorable, a fun adventure flick that drew upon themes of Ancient Egypt and mixed them with classic adventure. Naturally, when a movie does well, the filmmakers will want to ride the success train for as long as they can.

So it was no surprise when The Mummy Returns came out in 2001. Needless to say, it was bad. It sort of rehashed the first one as much as it could, but the worst part is its infamous CGI. Filmmakers got the hint for a while and left the franchise alone until The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008. This one was a real stinker, featuring CGI that was somehow worse than the first one, along with a boring plotline and lame action sequences. The franchise didn't die until later, but the original trilogy went out not in a blaze of glory but by crashing and burning.

RENT ON AMAZON

6 'Night at the Museum' Trilogy (2006-2014)

The good movie: 'Night at the Museum' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first Night at the Museum movie wasn't really a hit with critics, but audiences enjoyed it a lot. It was a fun little adventure that featured a lot of notable historical figures and had quite a bit of comedy mixed in, too. It became one of Ben Stiller's most memorable performances and is still remembered fondly today for its creative premise and silly humor. Its sequels, however, not so much.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian came out in 2009, and this time, casual moviegoers weren't quite so nice to it. Ordinarily, this is a sign that the cast and crew should quit while they're ahead and move on to something else. Alas, the message fell on deaf ears because a threequel, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, was released in 2014 and was met with even worse reviews. Thankfully, the original Night at the Museum trilogy ended there, but audiences can still watch the first one and appreciate it for its nostalgia and humor.

5 'Blair Witch' Trilogy (1999-2016)

The good movie: 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Blair Witch Project was revolutionary for its time. It was one of the first major movies to utilize the found-footage format, featuring a small cast and a teeny-tiny budget. Yet, it made effective use of what it had to deliver something really special. It heavily relied on elements of psychological horror, and at the time, no one had ever seen anything like it. It was a real gem in the horror genre and still stands as one of the greats.

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 was released a year later, and it was just plain awful. It was made with an entirely new crew, who decided to disregard the original and destroy every single bit of charm it had. In 2016, another new set of filmmakers tried to get the franchise back on its feet with Blair Witch. While a minor improvement upon the second film, it didn't possess any of what made the original great, relying solely on cheap jumpscares and in-your-face terror rather than the subtle, mounting sense of dread the original had. Even so, the subsequent awful movies have not been able to stain the legacy of The Blair Witch Project, which remains a true before-and-after moment in indie cinema.

The Blair Witch Project Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue

4 'Taken' Trilogy (2008-2014)

The good movie: 'Taken' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The original Taken was a genuine action thriller and not just a cash grab. It starred Liam Neeson, establishing him as a potential action hero. Sure, he had been in other action movies but never really got the spotlight until Taken. The film was unique and cleverly done, allowing the audience to see the characters' thought processes as Neeson tries to locate his daughter using techniques he learned in the CIA. It was less about fist fights and gunfire and more about tension and using brains instead of brawn.

Taken 2 (2012) and Taken 3 (2014) subsequently followed, and while there was a little bit of what made the original great, it still relied heavily on cheap thrills like more gunfire and explosions and very little substance. Whatever story was there got more and more ridiculous. Fans found it hard to believe that one family could have this much bad luck in regards to constantly getting kidnapped. Furthermore, the endings to all three were pretty much the same, and the franchise quietly ended with a whimper.

Taken Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date February 18, 2008 Director Pierre Morel Cast Liam Neeson , Maggie Grace , Leland Orser , Jon Gries , David Warshofsky , Holly Valance Runtime 91 Writers Luc Besson , Robert Mark Kamen

3 'The Exorcist' Trilogy (1973-1990)

The good movie: 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Image via Warner Bros.

The original The Exorcist film is a masterpiece of horror that has never been matched and likely never will be. Although it's 50 years old, it's still one of the most frightening movies ever made. In 1979, a new set of producers and directors took the reins for a sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic. The public reaction was so bad that, according to the original director William Friedkin, Warner Bros. executives were chased down the street by angry viewers at a pre-screening. The reception doesn't get any worse than that, does it?

The franchise was quiet for a while until an attempted revival was made in 1990 with The Exorcist III. It was definitely better than the second one, but this wasn't a very high bar to clear, and it still only managed to be very "meh." Indeed, it was best to just leave the original well alone rather than tarnish its name with two even worse films that were never going to match its quality or sheer shock factor.