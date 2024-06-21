The common consensus around movie sequels tends to be that they don’t live up to the originals, with a few noteworthy exceptions here and there. Sometimes, that’s okay, especially if the initial movie is seen as something that was never going to be equaled or surpassed. A 10/10 movie getting an 8/10 sequel, for example, is far from the worst thing in the world.

Still, in rare cases, the first movie in a series isn’t just surpassed by a sequel, but in fact surpassed by two sequels. This is the case for the following first movies, which form parts of trilogies that arguably get better as they go along. It should be noted that for many of these trilogies, the first movie is really good, but then the sequels are even better; a movie being the “worst” of its trilogy does not automatically mean it’s a bad movie. It’s worth keeping in mind.

10 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance' (2002)

The Vengeance Trilogy (2002-2005)

The filmography of Park Chan-wook has more to offer than just the movies that make up his thematic Vengeance Trilogy, but said trilogy does include what would have to be his most celebrated movie: Oldboy. Like both Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Lady Vengeance, Oldboy works as a dark and gritty film about revenge, but benefits immensely from having some incredible action and extra devastating plot twists.

Lady Vengeance, the last of the three, tends to be well-liked, and will likely be declared the best of the trilogy by the same sorts of people who say George Harrison was the best Beatle. That leaves Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance as the odd film out (call it the Vengeance Trilogy's Ringo), but it’s a fine start for Park's run of films, setting the stage and admittedly standing out for being the bleakest and most nihilistic of the three, which is seriously saying something.

Sympathy for the Devil This is the story of Ryu, a deaf man, and his sister, who requires a kidney transplant. Ryu’s boss, Park, has just laid him off, and in order to afford the transplant, Ryu and his girlfriend develop a plan to kidnap Park’s daughter. Things go horribly wrong, and the situation spirals rapidly into a cycle of violence and revenge.

9 'I Am Love' (2009)

The Desire Trilogy (2009-2017)

At the risk of being frustrating, here’s another first entry in what’s admittedly a thematic trilogy: Luca Guadagnino’s Desire Trilogy. The film is I Am Love, and it’s pretty great as far as romantic dramas go, though it was ultimately eclipsed by the slightly more exciting A Bigger Splash in 2015, and then the arguably groundbreaking Call Me By Your Name in 2017, which helped boost the careers of both Guadagnino and lead actor Timothée Chalamet considerably.

All three films deal with love and the struggles that come with desire, broadly speaking, as the name of this trilogy implies. Tilda Swinton also has a lead role in the first two movies, excelling in both (as she just about always does) while playing two different characters, though both find themselves in Italy, and that’s where Call Me By Your Name memorably takes place, too.

I Am Love Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Tilda Swinton , Flavio Parenti , Edoardo Gabbriellini , Alba Rohrwacher , Pippo Delbono , Maria Paiato , Diane Fleri , Waris Ahluwalia Runtime 120 Minutes

8 'Strictly Ballroom' (1992)

The Red Curtain Trilogy (1992-2001)

Baz Luhrmann’s style admittedly isn’t for everyone, with some of his earliest films – comprising what he calls his Red Curtain Trilogy – showcasing his growth as a filmmaker, and continual embracing of his distinctive (and debatably divisive) style. Things reach a near-breaking point with the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge, which is the most impressive film of the three, technically speaking, but also the most exhausting.

Surprisingly, 1996’s Romeo + Juliet – the second film in the trilogy – is a little more digestible, even with it taking some wild creative risks with the classic Shakespeare play it’s based on. That leaves the first film of the trilogy, Strictly Ballroom, looking a little less flashy and bold in comparison, but it still succeeds as a solid romance/music/comedy film with some expectedly great dance sequences, also standing as an impressive directorial debut for a then 30-year-old Luhrmann.

Strictly Ballroom Release Date August 20, 1992 Director Baz Luhrmann Cast Paul Mercurio , Tara Morice , Bill Hunter , Pat Thomson , Gia Carides , Peter Whitford Runtime 94 Main Genre Comedy

7 'Gerry' (2002)

The Death Trilogy (2002-2005)

Anyone looking for fun or escapism should probably stay away from a series of films that comprise what’s come to be known as the Death Trilogy. The ever-unpredictable Gus Van Sant directed these three films throughout the early to mid-2000s, with the first being an intentionally slow, strange, and oddly hypnotic movie called Gerry, which centers on two men named Gerry walking through the wilderness – hopelessly lost – for close to two hours.

It's not for everyone, but there’s something admirable about the commitment to such a premise, with equally dedicated performances from two actors extremely popular at the time, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. 2003’s Elephant was the second film of the trilogy, being light on narrative but ultimately more devastating/impactful as a film, with the third, Last Days, generally succeeding as a film that’s not necessarily a biopic about Kurt Cobain, but takes heavy inspiration from the Nirvana frontman’s short yet eventful life.

Gerry Two friends named Gerry become lost in the desert after taking a wrong turn. Their attempts to find their way home only lead them into further trouble.

6 'Gamera: Guardian of the Universe' (1995)

The Gamera Heisei Trilogy (1995-1999)

Though it’s a series that’s always lived in the shadow of the monumental Godzilla movie series, the character of Gamera has nevertheless had a solid run of films, with 12 in total, released between 1965 and 2006. The three best Gamera films comprise their own trilogy, in a way, all being released between 1995 and 1999 while telling one continuous storyline, with human characters appearing throughout the trilogy; not just the titular monster.

And the human-focused stuff is surprisingly interesting, and it’s possible to become surprisingly invested in what ends up being more than just another string of monster movies by the third film, 1999’s Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris. The second film, 1996’s Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, has the most explosive action of the trilogy, leaving the first film, 1995’s Gamera: Guardian of the Universe, to be arguably the weakest, though it’s still pretty awesome in its own right, and essential to watch for anyone who wants to fully appreciate the subsequent two movies.

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe (1995) Release Date March 11, 1995 Director Shusuke Kaneko Cast Shinobu Nakayama , Ayako Fujitani , Yukijiro Hotaru , Tsuyoshi Ihara , Hatsunori Hasegawa Runtime 95 Minutes

5 'Reprise' (2006)

The Oslo Trilogy (2006-2021)

The best way to summarize the Oslo Trilogy would involve stating a few facts: all three movies star Anders Danielsen Lie (as different characters), all three were directed by Joachim Trier, and all three are emotionally devastating in various ways. It’s also a trilogy that starts great and gets a little greater with every release, culminating with The Worst Person in the World, which is up there as one of the greatest movies of the 2020s so far.

It's a film that’s somewhat overshadowed the other two movies, which also might be a consequence of those ones coming out 15 and 10 years earlier, respectively. 2006’s Reprise is the least great of the three, but it’s still a fantastically acted drama about early 20s angst, while middle chapter Oslo, August 31st is a harrowing and brutally effective movie about depression and addiction.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

4 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

The Captain America Trilogy (2011-2016)

Once Captain America: Brave New World is released, the Captain America film series will arguably no longer be a trilogy, but it’s likely those first three movies will remain definable as the “Chris Evans ones.” He could return to the series, sure, so such words might age badly… but hey, for now, there are three Captain America movies, and it looks like future films (and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if you want to count it) will be somewhat separate.

Those films that feature Evans as the titular character are all pretty great, though things really got bumped up a notch from The Winter Soldier onwards, with the Russo Brother-directed Captain America movies (that 2014 film and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War) being a little better than 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. But for being a great war/superhero movie and an effective origin story (not to mention being much better than an earlier attempt at putting the title character on screen), The First Avenger is still pretty great… its sequels were just a little greater.

3 'The Fisher King' (1991)

The Americana Trilogy (1991-1998)

Terry Gilliam is well-known for making surreal and intense comedies and uniquely twisted works of fantasy, with three of the films he made in the 1990s being a little less wild and a tad bit more grounded, at least by his standards. These movies make up what he’s called the Americana Trilogy, and are 1991’s The Fisher King, 1995’s Twelve Monkeys, and 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

The last of those might be the most popular, or the biggest cult movie of the bunch, though it’s probably the second film, Twelve Monkeys, that’s the greatest technically speaking (and a contender for Gilliam’s best movie overall). The Fisher King might be buried a little by the comparably larger cultural footprints the latter two movies had, but it’s still an engaging blend of comedy, drama, and “modern-day” fantasy, helped immensely by two great lead performances by Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges.

The Fisher King Release Date September 27, 1991 Director Terry Gilliam Cast Jeff Bridges , Robin Williams , David Hyde Pierce , Mercedes Ruehl Runtime 137 minutes

2 'Days of Being Wild' (1990)

Wong Kar-wai's Love Trilogy (1990-2004)

Wong Kar-wai has scarcely missed as a director, and is particularly renowned for his unique romantic dramas, with the best of these, In the Mood for Love (2000), being the second part of a thematic trilogy. This trio of films also includes Wong’s second feature film, Days of Being Wild (1990), and the ambitious sci-fi romance film that’s also a Christmas movie, 2046 (2004).

So, the second film in this trilogy is untouchable, and the final one is admirable for being arguably Wong Kar-wai’s biggest and most sprawling movie to date, which leaves Days of Being Wild. It’s a shame it has to be compared to the other films in this thematic Love Trilogy (and various other movies directed by Wong), because it’s a rock-solid film in its own right, but in hindsight, just feels like a taste of the true greatness to come.

Days of Being Wild (1990) Yuddy, a Hong Kong playboy known for breaking girls’ hearts, tries to find solace and the truth after discovering the woman who raised him isn’t his mother. Director Kar-Wai Wong

1 'A Fistful of Dollars' (1964)

The Dollars Trilogy (1964-1966)

Clint Eastwood is known by a different nickname in each of the three films comprising Sergio Leone’s iconic Dollars Trilogy, but there’s a case to be made that he’s the same figure in each one. He gets to shine in A Fistful of Dollars (1964), before getting a little overshadowed by Lee Van Cleef in 1965’s For a Few Dollars More. Then, when The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966) came around, it was arguably Eli Wallach who stole the show.

Still, Eastwood’s a compelling presence in all three, but each movie also gets bigger, more dramatic, and more entertaining than the one before, culminating with the truly epic The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. A Fistful of Dollars feels quaint in comparison, but still proved revelatory for kick-starting the Spaghetti Western sub-genre, and by and large introducing Eastwood, Leone, and composer Ennio Morricone as eventual titans in their respective fields.

A Fistful of Dollars Release Date January 18, 1964 Director Sergio Leone , Monte Hellman Cast Clint Eastwood , Marianne Koch , Gian Maria Volonte , Wolfgang Lukschy , Sieghardt Rupp , Joseph Egger Runtime 99 Main Genre Western

