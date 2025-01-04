One of the reasons that Den of Thieves felt like such a breath of fresh air is that it was one of the few gritty heist films in quite some time. Although there was a generation in which modern classics like Out of Sight and Heat were coming out at a more frequent pace, heist films have begun to decline in recent years; in fact, the few that have stood out have had to settle for being part of a larger franchise, such as Ant-Man and Fast Five. Den of Thieves made no apologies about being old-fashioned, but showed a remarkable attention-to-detail in how it put together its robbery scenes and gathered an impressive ensemble cast. Although its success heightened the expectations for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, those who appreciate gritty heist thrillers need to check out the underrated crime film Triple 9.

What Is ‘Triple 9’ About?

Set in Atlanta, Triple 9 follows a group of ex-Navy SEALs that rob a safe deposit box that contains information about the conviction of a Russian mobster. The SEALs Michael Atwood (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Russell Welch (Norman Reedus), as well as Russell's ex-cop brother Gabe (Aaron Paul), and the corrupt ADP members Marcus Belmont (Anthony Mackie) and Franco Rodriguez (Clifton Collins Jr.) think that they have pulled off the crime of the century. However, they are tasked with performing another covert mission by the Russian mobster Irina Vlaslov (Kate Winslet), who is attempting to collect information about her husband. Belmont still works his day job as a cop, and grows increasingly anxious when his partner, Detective Chris Allen (Casey Affleck), begins looking deeper into the robbery. Although Chris is skeptical about investigating corrupt cops because he wants to protect his wife, he is encouraged to draw out the nasty players by his uncle, the idiosyncratic sergeant Jeffrey Allen (Woody Harrelson).

Triple 9 succeeds by going deeper than most heist movies are capable of by examining the various infrastructural forces that are impacted by one crime. Although the initial siege was successful, it was performed with such precision that the senior members of law enforcement were able to recognize that there must have been some inside help involved. Similarly, the specific information stolen about the Russian mob indicates that there is a feud between different crime families, which puts Atwood under more pressure to keep his involvement under wraps. Although Triple 9 has enough characters to justify expanding the story into an extended series, the visceral heist scenes are so impressive that it is worthy of being seen on the big screen. The archetypes behind the characters may be ones that massive crime film fans have seen before, but the genuine ambiguity about the morality of the situation is inventive.

‘Triple 9’ Has an Amazing Ensemble Cast

Triple 9 would not be nearly as entertaining if it weren’t for its amazing ensemble cast, many of whom feel slightly overqualified to be appearing in what is essentially a high-concept B-movie. In a film that is filled with gangsters, killers, and thieves, Affleck is able to stand out as a genuinely heroic character with his depiction of Chris; although it isn’t suggested that Chris is idealistic, it is implied that his faith in justice is what drives him to continue following his challenging profession. Harrelson adds a good sense of humor that helps keep the tone of the story balanced, but it's Winslet’s surprisingly eccentric performance as the main antagonist that ends up being the most entertaining.

The terrific acting is able to make some of the supporting characters stand out, many of whom cannot be easily classified as a “hero” or “villain.” Ejiofor’s performance as Atwood is fascinating, as despite the evil deeds he commits, there is a sense that he is trying to protect his family. Likewise, Belmont is an intriguing character because he does show some respect for Chris, even though he is lying to him about his involvement in the mob. Triple 9 isn’t just a fun excuse to see well-executed heists, but a surprisingly compelling character study about the gray area that exists between cops and criminals.

