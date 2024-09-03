While his most recent film with Matt Damon is still dominating the Apple TV+ charts, Casey Affleck has an older action film that just got a major streaming update. Triple 9, which Affleck stars in alongside a plethora of big names including Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, and Kate Winslet, has officially set September 8 as its date to begin streaming on Max. The film follows a group of criminals and corrupt cops who team up to murder a police officer in hopes of pulling off the biggest heist in their town's history. In addition to Affleck, Mackie, Paul, and Winslet, Triple 9 also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, Gal Gadot, and Normal Reedus, and currently sits at a 55% score from critics and a 41% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Triple 9 was written by Matt Cook, best known for his work on The Duel and Patriots Day. The former is a western starring Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth, and Alice Braga that is currently streaming on Prime Video, while the latter is a police procedural starring Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, and John Goodman that is currently streaming on Netflix. John Hillcoat helmed Triple 9, and he most recently directed four episodes of the hit Paramount+ series Lioness, which stars Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldaña, and Nicole Kidman. Hillcoat is also known for his work on The Proposition, The Road, and Lawless, working with talented performers such as Guy Pearce, Charlize Theron, and Tom Hardy.

What Have the Stars of ‘Triple 9’ Been Up to Lately?

Triple 9 is the perfect movie to watch later next week if you've just seen Casey Affleck and Matt Damon in The Instigators, now streaming on Apple TV+. Mackie most recently starred in Twisted Metal and is set to star in Captain America: Brave New World early next year. Paul has recently been seen in 16 episodes of Westworld, and also starred opposite Karen Gillan in Dual. Ejiofor teamed up with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke for The Pod Generation, a romantic comedy currently streaming on Hulu which was written and directed by Sophie Barthes.

Triple 9 stars Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, and Aaron Paul and was written by Matt Cook and directed by John Hillcoat. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Triple 9 on Max starting September 9.