Tristan Thompson is a father of four, and two of his children require a monthly sum of child support. The NBA player has been in an on and off again relationship with Khloe Kardashian and he has two children with the reality star. But now a report from The U.S. Sun details the amount of money that Thompson has to pay out for his children he shares with Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols. This comes after news that Thompson took out a million dollar loan for his new home and allegations that he is a deadbeat father to his children.

Craig and Thompson have gone back and forth over their son. In 2016, Thompson had a son with Craig while already starting his relationship with Kardashian earlier that same year. Back in 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that Thompson owed Craig upwards of $224,000 in backed child support. As of now, the outlet is reporting that Thompson has paid that debt off. This happened earlier this year and Thompson is still paying Craig child support for their son. It was reported that Thompson was supposed to be paying $40,000 in monthly child support and was, as of 2022, only paying half that monthly until he stopped completely.

Thompson's situation with Nichols does not have back child support but he is paying Nichols a much lower amount. TMZ reported back in 2022 that Thompson was paying Nichols $9,500 a month for their son and fans have pointed out that Thompson has yet to be photographed with his son. He has, on his Instagram account, posted his three other children as recently as this week. His son with Nichols was not present.

Jordan Craig Used Tristan Thompson's Paycheck Against Him

When it came to getting support for their son, Craig pointed out that Thompson's NBA paycheck from the Cavaliers gives him roughly $275,000 a month now. At the time of their case, his salary was a bit lower but would still afford Thompson a $225,000 a month salary. Craig asked for $80,000 a month for their son.

Craig reportedly said the following in court about the child support for their son. “It is my belief that Tristan signed a ‘veteran’s minimum’ contract with the Cavaliers that pays him $2.7 million per year. The $80,000 request is certainly less than half of his monthly salary.”

