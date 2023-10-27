The Big Picture Kim Kardashian's public defense of Tristan Thompson's parenting abilities on Hulu's The Kardashians overlooks his history of cheating scandals, paternity conflicts, and child support lawsuits.

Despite Khloé Kardashian's forgiveness and reconciliation with Tristan after his infidelity, he repeated his behavior with fitness model Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloé, denying the paternity of their child and filing an amended petition in court.

Jordan Craig, Thompson's ex and mother of his first son, Prince, claims in court documents that he has not consistently paid child support and owes $224,000, contradicting the image of him being a "good father" defended by the Kardashians.

NBA player Tristan Thompson struck gold as reality star Kim Kardashian publicly defended his parenting abilities during an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Tristan is no stranger to controversial headlines involving the Kardashians, particularly Khloé. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has spent recent years garnishing media attention for multiple cheating scandals, paternity conflicts, and child support lawsuits. In his on-and-off-again relationship with Khloé, Thompson continues to conduct immature acts that display his lack of wisdom and reform. The Kardashians rushing to his offense with a one-sided viewpoint enables these poor choices that will most likely become repeated offenses.

Kim knowingly came under fire as she publicly defended Thompson on the Hulu show claiming "he's such a good friend and such a good dad," she said. The SKIMS founder further stated, "When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up. "He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that" aligning with a one-sided view of Thompson's full parenting story and behavior. A detailed account of Thompson's relationships will expose the depth of what Tristan needs to make right to fit the mold that the Kardashians are attempting to portray.

Tristan's Rocky Beginnings With Khloé Hints At Trouble and His Deadbeat Father Role

Image via E! / Keeping Up With the Kardashians

When Tristan Thompson began his relationship with the Good American founder in 2016, he was also preparing to welcome his first son, Prince, with ex-Jordan Craig. Thompson and Craig have made it clear that they disagree on the timeline of Tristan's relationship with Khloé and if it simultaneously existed at the same as Craig's. However, according to Jordan and her family, the 6-year-old son that Craig and Thompson share would get dealt an absentee father. The truth behind the scenes would contradict what Kim and Khloé have recently defended as a "good father."

Recent news tells a different story of Thompson's parenting abilities. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Jordan Craig claims that Tristan has not consistently paid his child support for their son Prince since November 2022. Jordan seeks to garnish the Cleveland Cavalier player's wages to account for the $224,000 that Thompson owes. After reaching a settlement, Thompson assumedly dished out $40,000 monthly in child support payments. Jordan's declaration with a Los Angeles court reveals Thompson's partial or missing child support payments. Despite the emotional toll of this child support battle, Jordan has not publicly spoken out about her claims; instead, she is taking the legal route to rectify this problem. Jordan's family feels differently. Her sister Kai Cyre took to social media to clarify what her sister has been dealing with behind the scenes.

Jordan's Sister Slams Tristan and Kim

Image via Hulu

Earlier this month, Kai Cyre (Jordan's sister and Prince's aunt) took to her social media account to call out Tristan's actual behavior and Kim's defenses of him. In a lengthy Instagram post, Cyre said, "It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister's privacy. I haven't for over 7 years, but this is just too much. It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince." Cyre's post came after Kim declared how great of a parent Tristan is, including how he cares for her kids. However, Jordan's family reveals that Tristan is neglectful and absent from Prince's life despite living in the same city as Thompson's other children. It has caused even more pain to see the NBA player painted in an inaccurate light. Cyre further claims that Tristan only speaks and sees his son Prince if it's a public event such as parties or a planned photo opportunity.

Cyre wasn't done yet with letting the online community know how she felt about Tristan's parenting and his defense squad. Jordan's sister turned her attention to the Kardashians, particularly Kim, to clarify how their defense of him negatively impacted everyone involved. Cyre said, "Kim Kardashian, I don't want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children," That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character." While Kim is thankful that Tristan has helped get her kids to and from school and different activities, Cyre states that "he hasn't inquired where Prince goes to school now" in defense of her nephew. Cyre praised her sister's effort to keep her nephew's lifestyle as he has always known by working several jobs at once. Prince's aunt ended with, "You are not a good father unless you are a good father to ALL of your children," about Tristan.

Tristan's Parenting Troubles Are Far From Over

Image via Marca (NBA)

It seems that Khloé was in the forgiving spirit when she took back ex-Tristan after it was revealed publicly he cheated on her with multiple women. This time around, it wouldn't be any different for the reality TV star as Tristan would repeat the same behavior with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Tristan knowingly entered a relationship with Maralee while being engaged to Khloé. Tristan spent his time with Maralee while celebrating his 30th birthday. So, it should not have been any surprise when Maralee informed Tristan that she was pregnant with what would become his third child. However, Tristan quickly denied the baby being his, which led to a paternity scandal after Maralee gave birth to their son, Theo. Despite court documents obtained by In Touch declaring that Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model several times, he continued to deny his relationship with Maralee to "save face" with his new fiancee, Khloe.

Tristan's ability to immediately deny a child that he knew had the potential to be his demonstrates the type of parent he is. Tristan took advantage of opportunities that helped to hide his bad behavior, even going as far as filing an amended petition in court against his original paternity order for Theo. The Kardashians knew about this behavior but still publicly defended him as a "good father" despite his good deeds being minimal to his bad. In December 2021, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit in documents obtained by In Touch. Finally, one month later, in January 2022, Tristan took to his Instagram to acknowledge and confirm that Theo was indeed his son. Tristan said, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions." The Kardashians have a big lesson to learn when defending Tristan, regardless of his behavior towards them. Great character is not born by admitting wrongdoings, and bad behavior should not be rewarded just because someone reveals the truth when backed against the wall.