Netflix is arguably the most popular streaming service around and in the last couple of years they have been testing the waters with their very own game shows like Floor is Lava. Now the company has revealed their latest game show offering in Trivia Quest which is based on the popular competition trivia app by Etermax, Trivia Crack. This game show is Netflix’s first daily interactive series, and it premieres on April 1st.

The series will have “one new episode available every day throughout the month (30 total). Each episode features 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography.” Basically this will be a larger scale version of the app and Netflix also released a trailer to further explain the series.

The trailer goes into the overarching narrative of Willy who needs our help to get his friends from Trivia Land back from the evil Rocky who wants all the knowledge for himself, and we do that by answering endless trivia questions in both standard and hard modes. The more questions answered correctly the easier it will be to get the ten knowledge keys to free Willy's friends. The trailer also informs us that we can replay episodes to go back to the questions we answered incorrectly to obtain the latest knowledge key and progress to the next episode. The footage ends with Rocky doing a villainous monologue, and we get a fun cameo of Demongorgon from Stranger Things who hilariously motions to Rocky to speed up his evil scheme.

In a blog post from VP of Comedy Series and Interactive Programming at Netflix, Andy Weil, said when announcing the upcoming series in a blog post, “We’re excited to experiment in this space, and find new ways to entertain our members and new ways for our members to interact with Netflix. What happens next is in your hands!” The series will also be produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions. Trivia Quest will be released on all supported devices and this includes tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and game consoles.

The Trivia Crack franchise hit it big when it released its first app in 2013 and since then it has spawned countless sequels, merchandise which includes a board game, and an animated series. Due to this it makes sense that Netflix would want to experiment with an existing franchise like this. In its heyday the series was well known for being very addictive, and it will be interesting to see if this new interactive series can capture that hard to put down spirit. From the trailer alone this looks to be a very cute series with high production values given that it seems to be fully voice acted. Also, with the Demogorgon making an appearance it is a safe bet that we will see more characters from other popular Netflix properties. Trivia Quest premieres on Friday, April 1, 2022, and you can watch the full colorful trailer down below.

