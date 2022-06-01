Discovery+ is highlighting its collection of LGBTQ+ shows for the month of June. Each year in June, the US and other parts of the world take part in Pride parades, festivals, and workshops to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This year, Discovery+ is releasing a selection of shows and documentaries to share the stories of queer people from young to old. In honor of Pride Month, the streaming service will be showcasing multiple shows, a few of which include Trixie Motel, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel's property renovation, Generation Drag, and Book of Queer.

Generation Drag is a six-part documentary series that will follow five teens from all across North America as they prepare for the drag ball, Dragutante. The ball was created by one of the mothers featured on the show as a place of love and support, and in answer to her question, "How do I parent a child that wants to do drag?" The ball grew into a pageantry of acceptance with participants from across the US. The series will focus on the relationships between the parents and the children who've shown an interest in the performance art of drag, and will be full of not just glamor and sparkles but heart. The show is executive produced by Tyra Banks (America's Next Top Model) and arrives on Discovery+ on June 1.

Another special event series Discovery+ will be releasing is the five-part series Book of Queer which invites queer celebrities and historians to narrate the history of the LGBTQ+ community, spanning thousands of years. It aims to shed light on the cultural leaders "whose stories and contributions have been erased, marginalized or straight-washed throughout the years," Variety reports. Book of Queer employed people of the community to work both in front and behind the camera and will feature reenactments of several of the subjects' lives. The entirely queer cast will include narrators Dominique Jackson, Alex Newell, Leslie Jordan, and Ross Mathews as well as cast members Miss Vanjie, Chris Olsen, Tell Williams, Rob Anderson, Riley Westling, Alejandra Cejudo, plus so many more. Book of Queer will premiere on Discovery+ on June 2 and will stream every Thursday.

For fans of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Mattel and her partner purchased a dilapidated motel they found in trendy Palm Springs, California for $2M with the intention of transforming it into a paradise worthy of a queen. Between the devoted followings of Ru Paul's Drag Race and HGTV, as far as business goes, the idea is kind of genius. Discovery+'s Trixie Motel will follow the American drag queen and entrepreneur as she renovates seven rooms with seven different themes. With only four months to complete the project before their grand opening for Pride, Trixie Mattel "secures 'free labor' from friends including Lisa Vanderpump, Zooey Deschanel, Iggy Azalea, and Belinda Carlisle." The show is co-produced by the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, and will premier on Discovery+ on June 3.

