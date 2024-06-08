The Big Picture Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home features Trixie Mattel and David finding their dream home together.

The show adds humor and teaching moments to the home renovation genre.

The series continues to promote LGBTQ+ representation in home renovation TV.

Trixie Mattel and her partner David Silver renovated their Palm Springs resort of their dreams in Season 1 of Trixie Motel. Now, they are ready to move in together in a place of their own. Back for more glitz and glamour, Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home is the perfect blend of camp and queerness with everything viewers love about real estate and home renovation shows. Trixie adds just the right amount of humor and banter, playing into the tropes of shows of this nature. David plays the reluctant but loving partner. On top of the silly, there are the teaching moments about the process. Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home continues to open doors for LGBTQ+ personalities in the home renovation television market.

Trixie Motel is a hit home renovation show that follows drag superstar and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, Trixie Mattel, and her partner David Silver. Viewers watched as the pair found a rundown motel in the heart of Palm Springs, California and gave it a full glam makeover. With each episode dedicated to a different room and theme, paired with a celebrity special guest, Trixie Motel became a breakout hit that expanded Trixie's resume from drag artist and cosmetic mogul to resort owner. Fans of Trixie and the program can stay at the titular spot as the Trixie Motel is open for business! With the show's massive success, a sequel series was a must. Time to focus on Trixie and David and their future together. They need their perfect dream home!

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

Trixie Mattel Is a Superstar on 'Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home'

Close

Trixie Mattel rose to superstardom when she first appeared on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She may not have won, but oh honey, did she make an impact! Known for her over-the-top campy makeup and her retro sense of fashion, Trixie Mattel's comedic approach to drag was a breath of fresh air. Following her time on RuPaul's Drag Race, Trixie starred in a webseries with her Drag Race sister, Katya. She launched her own cosmetic brand, Trixie Cosmetics, as well as became a rising country music star. Trixie received an invitation to compete for the crown a second time on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3. She successfully snatched the crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Trixie has continued to become a headliner in the world of drag, on top of being one of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ entertainment. Her passion project to open a Palm Springs resort became a reality, and Trixie was back on reality television.

Related 'RPDR's Ross Matthews Picks the Queen He Wants on the Judges Table The RuPaul's Drag Race queen "knows what it means to take an opportunity and turn it into something extraordinary."

Rather than highlighting the success of Trixie Motel while in business, Trixie and her partner David return to continue their exploration of putting a property in drag. While fans are certain to get glimpses of the place they fell in love with, Trixie and David turned to their relationship as the focal point of Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home. Viewers were granted a rare peek into Trixie's condo, which truthfully, was a video recording studio and drag storage that just happened to have a kitchen, bed, and television. This place was not going to cut it for the couple to live in, so Trixie decided she was ready to finally move in with David, after seven years, in a new home.

With the help of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn playing the role of realtor, Trixie and David have tasked her to find them their Hollywood dream home within their whopping budget of $3 million. It just needs to be pink and have a pool for Trixie and doors and windows for David. The show certainly played into the tropes of HGTV house-hunting shows, Trixie and David saw three potential homes. Like Goldilocks, one was too modern, one was too old, and one was just right. It was a playful hunt for their dream home that they're going to eventually put into drag with their $150,000 reno budget.

Because there is an inherent sense of whimsy and camp, Trixie filled the show with colorful commentary and jabs at the genre. Between Trixie and David, they ultimately knew what direction they wanted their future home to go in, but they playfully bantered like they do on shows like House Hunters. Of course, the twist that was so wonderfully staged is when she revealed to David that the final house they toured, she had actually already purchased. Unlike Season 1, Trixie remained in her drag persona for the duration of the show. I guess viewers who were introduced to Trixie for the first time last season were shocked at the transformation the person out of drag goes through to become this glamorous drag queen. With Trixie in drag, it allowed for a lot of comedic bits, like trying to get in and out of a car with her giant wig and heels. If you thought Christine was the only celebrity cameo, the show featured a little bit with Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott as they gave Trixie a recommendation for the season's official designer.

LGBTQ+ Representation In Home Renovation and Realty Television Continues to Rise