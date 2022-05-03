On this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the reality competition host repeatedly sang that “the world is your runway”, and it seems that All-Stars Season 3 winner Trixie Mattel is taking those words very seriously. After releasing three studio albums, launching a make-up line, hosting a WOW and a Netflix show and a comedy special, the world-famous drag queen is now venturing into real estate: in Trixie Motel, the title queen will partner up with friends and professionals in order to flip a Palm Springs mini-resort into a dream destination, as Entertainment Weekly revealed exclusively.

In Trixie Motel trailer, it is revealed that the star and her partner David Silver decided to purchase a rundown motel they found on the Internet, and established a $2.5 million budget in order to drag it up. Then she provides the twist – she’s not just doing it for TV, Trixie’s plan is to really launch the hotel as a must-visit LGBTQIA+ destination.

Trixie Motel will chronicle the transformation of the motel’s seven rooms into seven themed R&R spaces that reflect her campy brand. In order to accomplish this in four months, Trixie recruited the help of interior designer Dani Dazey, and project manager David Rios. And, of course, we couldn’t have an entire series without getting special guests that will help make it more fun, such as Trixie’s frequent collaborator Katya and fellow drag queen superstars Mo Heart and Jaida Essence Hall. Other season guests include Lisa Vanderpump, Emily Hampshire, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Leslie Jordan, and Zooey Deschannel.

Trixie Motel is co-produced by two of the most famous renovators on TV, Drew and Jonathan Scott, the Property Brothers. In an interview to EW, Trixie revealed how the whole project came to her by chance during COVID:

“My partner and I were watching ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ during COVID, and we had a joke about a "Trixie Motel" because of the play on the words. Then we were like, what if we actually did? We looked at residential properties, and found this one.... It's the only commercial space I even looked at it. RuPaul says that the universe gives you stage direction, and it was waiting for us. We thought of the motel business together, and he was the one who said we should make it a TV show. I was already talking to the Scott brothers about another production, and I said, "Well, I have this other idea," and they hit the roof. They were like, "If you close on that property, let us know because we want to make that show." Cross-dressing is a job that's not supposed to afford you anything. You're not even supposed to have a car. I was lucky if the gig gave me a drink ticket. It's crazy to be in a position after touring and saving my money to be able to purchase this business.”

Discovery+ premieres Trixie Motel on June 3. Check out the rest of images down below:

