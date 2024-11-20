The monster movies fandom was treated to a surprise delight with the release of Netflix's Norwegian epic monster film, Troll in 2022. While the movie wasn't necessarily inventive with its narrative, it succeeded at portraying a well-known monster in a visually compelling way that captivated millions around the world. And by millions, we mean it quite literally. Troll quickly racked up its viewership figures to become Netflix's most-watched non-English film with a thumping 103 million views. Two years later, the monster film still holds on to that title and was given the chance to expand its dominance with a sequel. Troll 2 went into development in late 2023 and now there's reason to believe significant progress has been made on the production as Netflix has officially revealed a release window for the film.

The streamer recently unveiled release dates for a number of its foreign titles and while some landed specific premiere dates, others got only a window, and the Troll sequel belongs to the latter category. Netflix reveals that Troll 2 will arrive on its platform sometime in 2025. Other highly anticipated foreign titles landing Netflix next year include Season 3 of the Korean dystopian series, Alice in Borderland, Season 2 of the Brazilian cop series, Criminal Code, and the Argentine series, The Eternaut.

The Troll sequel continues an exciting trend where Netflix invests interest in international films that have set records with its audience. Just recently, the streamer announced that a sequel to its French shark horror hit, Under Paris was in the works. Under Paris, released in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, found success with international audiences, racking up 102.3 million views to become Netflix's biggest international movie launch ever as well as the second most-watched foreign film on the platform. The third on that list, the Spanish dystopian horror The Platform, at 56 million views, also has a sequel in development.

What Is 'Troll' About?

Image via Netflix

Troll stays true to Norse mythology, portraying them as mountain-dwelling monsters. The narrative unfolds in Norway where the activity of miners on a mountain has awoken a sleeping 150-foot-tall troll thought to have been in extinction for centuries. When scores of workers on the location turn up dead, authorities are desperate to find answers. A team of scientists is assembled to probe the incident, including Nora Tidemann whose rich knowledge about the origin of trolls leads her to establish a link to the creatures.

Despite Nora's efforts to help annihilate the creatures for good, her fears that there could be more inhabiting the mountains come true within the film's final moments, setting up a sequel. Troll 2 will see the return of most of the previous characters except Nora, played by Ine Marie Wilmann. The sequel's cast includes Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Kim S. Falck-Jorgensen, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum. Roar Uthaug will return to direct from a script written by Espen Aukan.

With the new year almost upon us, more details about Troll 2 are expected to follow in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. Also, check out the original Troll on Netflix and read our review here.

WATCH ON NETFLIX