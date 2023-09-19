The Big Picture Netflix has ordered a sequel to last year's hit monster movie Troll, which became the most popular non-English film in Netflix history.

The original Troll was viewed over 100 million times in its first three months and ranked in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Troll 2 will continue the Norwegian fairy tale storyline and will be directed and produced by Norwegians like the first film.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the fjords - the trolls have returned. Netflix has ordered a sequel to last year's hit monster movie Troll. Variety reports that Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider), who helmed the first film last year, has been tapped to direct Troll 2. The original was a surprise hit for the streamer last year, becoming the most popular non-English film in Netflix history.

Netflix reports that the film was viewed over 100 million times in its first three months of release, and hit the Top 10 in 93 countries. Uthaug is looking forward to the sequel, saying "Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable". Producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud go on to tease that Troll 2 will be "again spinning on a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians",

What Is 'Troll'?

Not to be confused with Dreamworks' Trolls series of animated musicals, or with the 1986 horror comedy Troll, which spawned one of the worst sequels of all time, Troll is set in Norway, where a mining operation in the mountains ends in disaster. The authorities claim it was a methane explosion, but like Matt Hooper in Jaws, scientist Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann) knows better. And sure enough, her suspicions prove to be true — the tunneling actually released a monstrous, 150-foot-tall troll, seemingly the last of its kind after Christian settlers wiped them out centuries ago.

Much rampaging ensues, and the Norwegian military becomes involved; naturally, their solution is to drop a nuclear bomb on Oslo. However, Tidemann and her allies have something less destructive in mind; readers of The Hobbit will be unsurprised to learn that sunlight is bad news for trolls. After the dust clears, however, something else emerges from the caves, setting up a sequel. In his review for Collider, Marco Vito Oddo says Troll "is not getting any awards for originality", but lauded its titular monster, calling it "marvelously fresh", and ultimately recommended the film to creature feature devotees.

Troll was directed by Roar Uthaug, written by Espen Aukan (Viking Wolf), and produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Motion Blur, all of whom are returning for the sequel. It starred Ine Marie Wilmann (Furia), Kim Falck (Evy & Alltid), Mads Sjøgård Pettersen (Eddie the Eagle), Gard B. Eidsvold (Gold Run), Anneke von der Lippe (The Girl From Oslo), and Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer).

Troll 2 is expected to begin filming in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.