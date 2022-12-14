With the kaiju genre more popular now than ever, a new monster has entered the stage and is already finding an audience. Netflix continues to see success with the release of the Norwegian monster film Troll, which has now become the most popular non-English movie on the streaming service, according to a recent report from Variety.

After its debut on Netflix earlier this month, the film has so far accumulated an estimated 128 million hours viewed, with more continuing to roll in. The booming viewership of Troll surpasses other popular non-English Netflix films such as Blood Red Sky, which earned 110 million hours, The Platform, which saw 108 million hours and All Quiet on the Western Front, which gained 101 million hours. In the United States, the film currently remains in Netflix's Top 10 alongside 93 other countries such as Norway, Japan, Mexico, and the U.K., among many more.

Inspired by Norwegian folklore, the movie centers on a group of humans who must work together to stop a giant Troll who wreaks havoc across the country after awakening from a mountain. Directed by Roar Uthaug, who previously helmed Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander, Troll stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Anneke von der Lippe. Espen Horn pens the film's screenplay and produces alongside Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Motion Blur.

Image via Netflix

With a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Troll earned positive reception from critics, with praise directed at the film's special effects and engaging action scenes, despite some criticism of its unoriginal story beats. Collider's Marco Vito Oddo gave the flick a C+ rating and praised the film's titular creature but criticized the human characters. "Troll is not getting any awards for originality. Still, it delivers what it promises by telling a story about a giant creature that destroys cities in its waking and the humans who try to prevent catastrophe," he stated in his review for the film.

With the film's popularity continuing to build, it remains unknown if a sequel will eventually come to fruition sometime down the line. However, With the genre finding a newfound popularity following the success of Legendary's Monsterverse, perhaps there's still some room for another monster franchise in the near future.

Troll is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the film below.