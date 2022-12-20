Collider can exclusively present a behind-the-scenes video of Troll, Netflix’s most popular non-English movie ever. Directed by Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider), the film follows a group of people trying to contain a giant troll once the creature is released in present-time Norway.

In the BTS video, Uthaug talks about how he always dreamed about making a creature feature anchored in his Norwegian roots. As the director puts it, “I’ve always wanted to make this big monster movie set in Norway, with Norwegian trolls.” However, it wasn’t enough to draw inspiration from Scandinavian folklore since a giant monster movie should offer something new to the audience. In Uthaug's words, “as the troll is such a big part of our culture as Norwegians, it was important to pay our respects to that but to also create a creature that they’ve never seen before.”

After coming up with the idea of using a troll in a catastrophe film, Uthaug began to look for references in pictures drawn by Norwegian artists. “One of my main inspirations for the movie is [Theodor Severin] Kittelsen’s The Troll on Karl Johan,” says the director. Uthaug also could use Norway as a character itself since “it was important that this movie felt grounded in Norwegian reality and in Norwegian nature.” Not only was Troll shot entirely in Norway, but VFX artists also used textures from Noway’s forests, rocks, and moss, to create the ultrarealistic CGI monster we see in the movie.

RELATED: ‘Troll’ Review: A Scandinavian Folklore Spin on the Godzilla Formula

In the exclusive video, Uthaug also talks about how Troll echoes a critical ecological message. He says, “I also hope it makes people think about how we treat nature. Cause if we don’t treat it right, it’s going to fight back.” That’s on point with the giant creatures' tradition, since Japanese kaiju were always used to expose humanity’s environmental impact or the nightmarish effects of weapons of mass destruction.

Will There Be a Troll 2?

In an exclusive interview for Collider, director Uthaug also talked about his plans for a sequel. Troll features a mid-credits scene that keeps the story going. As Uthaug tells us "I had already begun thinking of the main framework for the sequel before the release." And since the first movie was already this successful, the audience's love for Troll "has inspired us to trust our instincts." So, while there's a lot more pressure over Uthaug's shoulder's now that Troll is one of Netflix's biggest hits, there's not much he would change for his plans for a sequel. Whatever Uthaug brings us next, Troll 2 will have a clear advantage over the first film because the creative team already nailed how the creature moves and express its feelings. As Uthaug explained to us:

"We went many rounds on determining his shape, size, posture and texture. It was important to us that Norwegians recognize him as the kind of troll we all grew up with in our fairy tales. We wanted him to feel like he was born from Norwegian nature. But the biggest challenge was getting his emotions right. Both his aggression and rage, but also maybe more importantly his deeper feelings of loneliness and sorrow. I believe it is through these emotions the audience really connect to him."

Who’s Involved in Troll?

Troll is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur. The producers have previously worked with Netflix for the film Cadaver. Uthaug directs from a script by Espen Auka. Troll’s cast includes Ine Marie Wilmann, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Kim Falck, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Pål Richard Lunderby.

Troll is currently available on Netflix. Check out the exclusive BTS video and the film’s synopsis below.