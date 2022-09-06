Netflix has unveiled a new poster and the release date for Troll, an upcoming Norwegian horror film from 2018’s Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug. While Troll will be missing the spooky season and skipping Halloween, it won’t take long for us to see the titular monster in its giant glory, as the movie will come to the streaming service this December.

The new poster features two people climbing a huge rocky wall. Little do they know they are actually on the face of a gargantuan rock monster coming straight from Norwegian mythology. As the movie’s trailer revealed, the titular Troll is inspired by folk tales that describe a creature “made of earth and stones,” with “icy bones” and a “snowclad hearth.” The Troll will also be vulnerable to the Sun, as being exposed to daylight hardens its body and freezes it into place.

Following the familiar structure of a classic creature feature, Troll will introduce a monster into our reality and show what would happen if we were attacked by an unbelievable enemy. Unfortunately, some unlucky researchers will have to face a very real creature once the mountains start to move and threaten to destroy entire cities with the strength of its monolithic arms. The movie follows the army and scientists trying to stop the Troll’s rampage before it gets to the Norwegian capital, a task that leads them to look for clues in the ancient myths involving fairy creatures.

Image via Netflix

While the first trailer already gave us a glimpse of the colossus, the poster features a detailed look at the Troll’s face. A creature feature lives or dies according to how its main monster can ensnare the audience. And by the looks of it, Troll promises to be one hell of a good time.

Troll is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur. The producers have previously worked with Netflix for the film Cadaver. Uthaug directs from a script by Espen Auka. Troll’s cast includes Ine Marie Wilmann, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Kim Falck, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Pål Richard Lunderby.

Troll comes to Netflix on December 1. Check out the movie’s new poster, trailer, and synopsis below.

Image via Netflix