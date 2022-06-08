As part of Geeked Week, Netflix has released the first trailer of Troll, an upcoming Norwegian folk horror movie from 2018’s Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug. The film will follow a desperate race against the clock as a giant stone troll awakens and starts to move to Oslo, the Norwegian capital.

The trailer shows researchers and military personnel trying to understand a new menace that has awakened in the countryside. Just like in Norwegian folk tales, this creature is “made of earth and stones,” with “icy bones” and a “snowclad hearth.” The first nod to what the beast might be is a giant footprint left behind in the colossus awakening. The trailer also explains to the public the basic rules that bind Norwegian trolls, as the monsters turn into stone when they are touched by sunlight, making them nocturnal predators.

Before the trailer ends, we see a duo of scientists comparing notes when a huge pupil opens on the stone mount behind them. As the clouds block the sun, the rocks behind the pair start to move, revealing the giant shape of a stone troll rising from its slumber. With four fingers in each hand and a long tail, the troll reaches toward the scientist, as the desperate humans run away from its fury. Lovers of monster flicks will be well served with Troll, as the titular creature is nothing but gorgeous.

Image via Netflix

Troll is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur. The producers have previously worked with Netflix for the film Cadaver. Uthaug directs from a script by Espen Auka. Troll’s cast includes Ine Marie Wilmann, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Kim Falck, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Pål Richard Lunderby.

Talking about the upcoming film, Uthaug said:

“'Troll' is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

David Kosse, Vice President, International Original Film at Netflix, also added:

“We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious and fun film.”

There’s no release date for Troll at the moment. Check out the first teaser trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Troll: