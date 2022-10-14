Norse mythology and its characters have occupied a special place in modern pop culture, making them popular among fans. From shows like Vikings to movies like Valhalla Rising, Marvel’s Thor, or the latest, The Northman, Norse legends are being revived into powerful, inspiring stories. Netflix’s upcoming horror movie, Troll is about to follow suit. The movie follows the awakening of an ancient beast, and how an oddball group of heroes with knowledge of folk history must get together and stop the deadly troll from wreaking havoc, as it slowly moves from the remote mountains toward Oslo.

The folk horror film comes from Norwegian director Roar Uthaug, who is best known for his earlier projects like the 2015 disaster film, The Wave, and a 2018 revival of Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Troll is penned by Norwegian screenwriter and playwright, Espen Aukan, who previously worked on TV series like The Games, and horror movies like Vikingulven and Wettlaufer’s Widow. Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, who also produced an earlier Netflix movie, Cadaver, serve as producers for Troll.

While the horror movie awaits its release, you can check out all the information available and everything we know so far, including the trailer, plot, cast, and characters.

Image via Netflix

When Is Troll Coming to Netflix?

As per the latest announcements from Netflix, Troll is all set to release and start streaming on and from Thursday, December 1, 2022. You can use the following link to head to the movie's landing page on the service:

Watch the Troll Trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Troll in June 2022, and in the short clip, we see the awakening of a mysterious mythological beast. The video is not much of a giveaway, probably because it’s still a teaser, and we are yet to see a full-length official trailer. But from whatever we have seen, this horror thriller is going to be a race against time to stop the titular monster from causing mass destruction. The teaser also gives us glimpses of the group of people, including a father-daughter duo, who seem to be leading the others in discovering the beast. And then we also get a first look at the said troll. It looks like a huge lump of rock, camouflaged in the mountains of rural Norway, until it comes to life, under a cloudy sky. It’s gigantic with a shapeless form but has huge four fingers in each hand, and a long tail. Sounds ominous, doesn’t it? Now, what it wants, and why it has woken up after years, are exactly the reasons why you have to watch the movie, and the wait might be worth it after all.

As we said, there’s not much to take away from the trailer, except the tone of this movie. Like most monster movies or folk horror stories, Troll also features a grim and gloomy setting, with the only exception of the gorgeous landscape of Norway. So, be ready for both a visual treat and a frightful experience.

Who's In the Troll Cast?

The Netflix original film features popular Norwegian actors like Ine Marie Wilmann and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen in leading roles. Wilmann is a highly acclaimed Norwegian actress, known for starring in and as Sonja: The White Swan, a biopic on figure skating legend, Sonja Henie, and television series like Exit and Furia. She plays the character of Nora in Troll, which marks her Netflix debut. Pettersen, who is best known for previously starring in Home for Christmas and Eddie the Eagle, will feature as Kristoffer.

Pål Anders Nordvi, Eric Vorenholt, Hugo Mikal Skår, Kim Falck, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Pål Richard Lunderby, also join the cast of Troll in various roles. Kim Falck features as Andreas, Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias, and Pål Richard Lunderby as Fisker.

When and Where Was Troll Filmed?

Considering the breathtaking landscapes featured in the teaser, you might be wondering where this movie was filmed. The production for Troll began in September 2021 and was wrapped up in December 2021, with filming taking place mainly in Oslo, as well as other parts of Norway.

What Is Troll About?

Image via Netflix

For those who aren’t quite aware of what trolls really are, here’s a quick primer. Trolls (not to be confused with the cutesy and funny cartoon versions of them or the social media hasslers) are beastly creatures in Nordic folklore, especially Norse mythology. They are colossal, usually look grotesque, live far from human civilization, are predatory in nature, and pose great danger to humans. And they also have massive feet, that leave not just prints but craters where they walk. Folklore also says, as we learn from the trailer, that trolls come to life in the darkness and turn into stone when touched by sunlight, thus making them nocturnal creatures. Hence, in many old Scandinavian tales, it is believed that some geographical landmarks were formed by trolls getting exposed to sunlight.

Netflix’s upcoming Norwegian horror follows the story of one such ancient behemoth, which somehow wakes up from its slumber and starts to move toward civilization. As uncharacteristic as that is for these mysterious beings, a group of experts tries to figure out what caused this awakening and must stop it before it becomes a cause of destruction.

