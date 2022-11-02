Netflix has debuted a new trailer for director Roar Uthaug’s upcoming Norwegian fantasy action film, Troll. Inspired by local folklore, Troll tells an epic tale of human survival in the face of literally giant odds. When a mythical troll reawakens from its 1000-year slumber, a cast of diverse characters must figure out a way to understand it, survive it, and almost foolishly, battle it.

In fairness, the trailer doesn’t immediately reveal the source of the devastation. The first few seconds might remind viewers of Roland Emmerich’s classic disaster films, as we see the destruction that the troll leaves in its wake. But when archeologist Nora Tidemann is appointed as a special advisor to the desperate Prime Minister, the story begins to take form. “Something came out of the mountain,” Nora says, as we see an overhead shot of her walking across a massive footprint the size of an Olympic size swimming pool, while “In the Hall of the Mountain King” plays in the background. The piece of music perfectly sums up the trailer's vibe: foreboding, but also sort of playful.

Large-scale action reminiscent of the MonsterVerse movies, coupled with some light-hearted banter between the characters and impressive creature design, teases a kaiju movie that looks like an awful lot of fun.

Uthaug broke out with the epic Norwegian disaster film The Wave, but American audiences would probably know of him as the director of 2018’s Tomb Raider reboot, starring Alicia Vikander. While the film was moderately well-received (and fairly successful commercially), efforts to produce a sequel simply didn’t take off. Uthaug was never attached, but Ben Wheatley and Misha Green were hired to helm at different stages, before MGM lost the rights after failing to green-light the movie in the allotted time window.

Troll seems like a return to roots for Uthaug, and not only because he’s back working in his home country after a brief Hollywood detour. The ominous tone, the widescreen vistas of the landscape, and the ensemble approach that we see glimpses of in the trailer are all very reminiscent of The Wave. The natural disaster of that film has been replaced with a more fantastical one this time around, although it could — like the original Godzilla — be read as an allegory.

Troll stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard B. Eidsvold. The film will arrive on Netflix on December 1. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below: