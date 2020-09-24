Watch: Exclusive ‘Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia’ Gameplay with Star Charlie Saxton

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia, from DreamWorks, Wayforward, and Outright Games, arrives on Switch/Xbox/PS4/PC on September 25th Synopsis: Jim, the first human Trollhunter, must battle old foes in order to correct the timeline which has been changed by Porgon, a trickster troll who has got hold of a Dekyon Charger (Arkiridion tech) that can create time loops/rifts and uses this to lure Jim into a trap. With help from his friends and Merlin, a powerful wizard, Jim must fight to stop evil rising-up once again. Jim will face formidable enemies including Angor Rot, Gunmar, Porgon and Morgana as well as their evil minions to save the world from a terrible fate.

Get ready to take on goblins, Gumm-Gumms, and more alongside Jim, Claire, Toby, Merlin, and the entire cast of your Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia favorites with the new video game, Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia! Hailing from developer WayForward and published by Outright Games with distribution via Bandai Namco Entertainment, this new side-scrolling action-platformer lets fans of Guillermo del Toro‘s award-winning animated Netflix series take control of their favorite characters in a brand new adventure. And thanks to our friends over at Dreamworks and Universal, we were able to get an early hands-on experience of the gameplay along with star-powered couch commentary thanks to the voice of Toby Domzalski himself, Charlie Saxton.

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia takes place after the events of 3Below and just before the events of Wizards, the most recent Tales of Arcadia story to hit Netflix. Additionally, the game functions as an extra story for those of you who are caught up on all the animated series action, and another chapter in the Tales of Arcadia saga before everything’s wrapped up in next year’s feature film, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. You’d best believe that I asked Charlie everything I could about that movie (and much more), but you’ll have to watch the whole gameplay video above to see if he let any secrets slip!

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia will be available for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC starting tomorrow, Friday, September 25th. Be sure to check it out!