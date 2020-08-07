Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ Movie Announced for Netflix

Today marks the release of the third and final series in the Netflix “Tales of Arcadia” anthology, but the story is far from over. DreamWorks Animation’s Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia launched in 2016 as the creation of Guillermo del Toro, and the CG-animated story of a young boy who discovers a secret realm inhabited by trolls. The series ran for three “parts” (or seasons), but the story of the world continued with the sci-fi leaning Netflix series 3Below (which ran in two parts) and today continues further with the fantastical one-part series Wizards. And now, we have a Trollhunters movie to look forward to.

It was announced today that Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will premiere globally on Netflix in 2021 and will find heroes from Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards teaming up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive “all-stars” reunion,” says creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro. “DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off.”

The cast for Rise of the Titans includes Emile Hirsch (​Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood​) as Jim, Lexi Medrano (Trollhunters​) as Claire, Charlie Saxton (​Hung, Bandslam​) as Toby, Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky, Alfred Molina (​Frozen II​) as Archie, Steven Yeun (​Burning, The Walking Dead) as Steve, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as Stuart, Colin O’Donoghue (​Once Upon A Time) as Douxie, Diego Luna (​Narcos: Mexico​) as Krel, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Aja and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation, Fargo) as Vex. Additional cast members include Cole Sand, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines.

But first, check out Wizards on Netflix starting today! Click here for our review.