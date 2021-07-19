After five years and three shows, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is giving us an epic conclusion to the Tales of Arcadia saga, bringing all characters together for one epic-scale adventure with the entire world at stake. Before the film premieres on Netflix, we have an exclusive clip showcasing the teamwork necessary to defeat the titular Titans, and we spoke to actor Colin O'Donoghue about making this epic finale.

Rise of the Titans is directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt, who all directed episodes of the previous seasons of the show. Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman return to write the film, which finds characters from Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards banding together to defeat the ancient Arcane Order.

O'Donoghue points at the sheer scale of the story as an immediate difference between Rise of the Titans and Wizards or Trollhunters. "You can see it on the screen, just how big of a production it is. And I think it's pretty epic."

The actor first joined the world of Arcadia all the way back during Trollhunters, when he already knew the plans for his character of Douxie to star in Wizards as Merlin's apprentice, but it is in this movie that we see all the characters come together. "They managed to weave the characters together so you get to see the heroes and the people that we've grown to love and really invest in," O'Donoghue said.

Of course, last time we saw Douxie, he experienced great loss after the death of Merlin, as O'Donoghue teases a more mature wizard during the film.

"He's no longer an apprentice. And he's really grown into that role. He's taken on the role of a wise leader of sorts, even though he looks like a teenager. He is 900 years old, so he's wise enough."

Though we've seen the world of Arcadia slowly blend in the previous shows, it is with Rise of the Titans that we are fully in an integrated universe, which means our earthly characters are also fighting alongside the aliens from 3Below. O'Donoghue, however, doesn't think Douxie is that freaked out by this. "At 900 years of age, Douxie has seen it all, so I don't think aliens are really that surprising to him. He sort of rides the wave."

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans premieres on Netflix on July 21. You can watch the clip below.

