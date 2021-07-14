Netflix has released a look at their newest original feature, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. In a post to Twitter, the streaming giant released the first three and a half minutes of the upcoming animated film, produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt.

Originally created by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Trollhunters chronicles the story of James “Jim” Lake Jr., a young boy who, along with his friends, discovers a magical world of trolls and other fantastical creatures, and becomes the first human Trollhunter, tasked with protecting the human world from dangerous monsters.

RELATED: Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Gets R Rating for "Strong Violence" and More

The film is a part of the larger Tales of Arcadia franchise, encompassing three animated shows, all produced by DreamWorks: Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards. Combined with other media, the series runs across television, novels, comic books, and film, and has been awarded multiple Annie Awards and Daytime Emmys. In this newest installment, the grand finale to the Tales of Arcadia, heroes from all three shows must band together to fight the villainous Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all together.

The clip features the full cast of Tales of Arcadia fighting against the Arcane Order to protect their friend, Nari of the Eternal Forest (Angel Lin), a mythical nature spirit and former member of the Order. Featuring the voice talents of Emile Hirsch (taking over from the late Anton Yelchin), Alfred Molina, Nick Frost, and Diego Luna, among others, the clip sees the Arcane Order melting and freezing a subway car in equal measure, while Jim and the others enact an elaborate plan including several magic portals and just a smidge of radiation. The plan goes awry, however, when Toby (voiced by Charlie Saxton), fails to stop the subway car in time to stop the Order.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans also features the voices of Kelsey Grammer, Steven Yeun, Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, and Colin O’Donoghue. It is produced by Guillermo del Toro, Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Chad Hammes, with a screenplay by Guggenheim, Hageman, and Hagemen.

Rise of the Titans will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 21. Check out the opening minutes of the film below:

KEEP READING: 'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' Trailer Teases Epic and Emotional Conclusion to Guillermo del Toro's Animated Saga

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki' Season 2 Confirmed, But When In the MCU's Timeline of Madness Might It Happen? It's going to be a wild few years in the Marvel universe, y'all.

Read Next

Maggie Boccella (31 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a TV/Movie News Writer at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not writing, she is the host of BOш15: A David Bowie Podcast, and dabbles in painting, photography and fiction writing. More From Maggie Boccella