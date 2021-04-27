The Emmy-winning Trollhunters series from producer Guillermo del Toro is back with a first look at a new film that is set to premiere in July and will conclude the story, with Netflix releasing the first teaser for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans takes the characters from the previous seasons, 3Below and Wizards, to come together for a new adventure where they must do battle with the Arcane Order with the very future of magic at stake.

The film is directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt who all directed episodes of the previous incarnations of the show. The film is also written by returning writers Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. The Hageman brothers also wrote the recent Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark with del Toro and are now also working on a sequel.

It also has an expansive voice cast that is both varied and intriguing of returning characters as well as new ones. The full cast is Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

Del Toro had teased on Twitter that there was a big announcement coming this morning and true to form he delivered, with the first new images as well as a trailer dropping for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. The trailer delivers on showing an epic story that brings together three different shows for a grand finale worthy of a feature-length film.

Meant to serve as the conclusion of a saga that started in 2016, viewers will be able to say goodbye to the world of Arcadia when Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix on July 21. You can get a first look at the film via the trailer and first-look images below:

