The movie will bring together fan-favorite characters from all three 'Tales of Arcadia' shows.

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have unleashed the first trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, which promises a titanic conclusion to the Tales of Arcadia saga created by Guillermo del Toro. The saga launched all the way back in 2016 with Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, but since then it's become an epic spanning several centuries and different genres.

Rise of the Titans is directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt, who all directed episodes of the previous seasons of the show. Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman return to write the film, which brings together characters from both Trollhunters and its spin-off series 3Below, and Wizards for a fight against the elemental Arcane Order, with the very future of magic at stake.

The cast for Rise of the Titans includes Emile Hirsch (​Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood​) as Jim, Lexi Medrano (Trollhunters​) as Claire, Charlie Saxton (​Hung, Bandslam​) as Toby, Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky, Alfred Molina (​Spider-Man: No Way Home​) as Archie, Steven Yeun (​Minari) as Steve, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as Stuart, Colin O'Donoghue (​Once Upon A Time) as Douxie, Diego Luna (​Rogue One​) as Krel, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Aja and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation, Fargo) as Vex. Additional cast members include Cole Sand, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines.

The trailer shows colossal titans rising up like this was an anime, and after three shows showing us magical worlds hidden away from the general population, Rise of the Titans finally raises the stakes and reveals the truth about magic to the entire world. We see military planes and tanks trying pointlessly to attack the titans, before our heroes take the fight to them with new weapons, and a powerful "hero speech thing," as Krel would say.

For fans of Tales of Arcadia, this trailer has everything they'd hope for in the conclusion to this epic saga. There's grand-scale action, funny character moments, a dark and emotional tone, and, of course, our favorite characters banding together to face evil for one last time.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans arrives on Netflix July 21. You can watch the trailer below:

