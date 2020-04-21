Guillermo del Toro Confirms ‘Wizards’ to Arrive on Netflix This Summer

It’s been a minute since we last heard word on the state of Tales of Arcadia. The animated sci-fi/fantasy franchise, hailing from DreamWorks Animation and the mind of Guillermo del Toro for Netflix, with fellow executive producers like Marc Guggenheim, Rodrigo Blaas, Chad Hammes, and Dan and Kevin Hageman, has already introduced trolls, changelings, and more mystical, magical mythology in Trollhunters. That hit series was followed up with a parallel story in the alien-focused 3Below. And the plan was to tie everything up with the send-off series Wizards. That final part was intended to arrive on Netflix sometime last year, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Now, however, GDT has taken to Twitter (a number of times, actually) to confirm that Wizards will indeed be arriving on the streaming service this summer. He recently narrowed that release date window to this July, with the additional info that Wizards is expected to bring everyone back together for one big adventure, likely their last. In the officially titled Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, which you can add to your Netflix watchlist now, the humans, trolls, aliens and wizards living in Arcadia Oaks will unite (or possibly even clash) in an apocalyptic battle where the control of magic will ultimately determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have converged.

Here’s the series of Wizards-related tweets that GDT has been teasing early this year:

Wizards will start in June or July- stay tuned- https://t.co/Fwqtz47fE1 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 24, 2020

WIZARDS, arriving this Summer. pic.twitter.com/IVg41KTwJF — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 25, 2020

TROLLHUNTERS then had 3BELOW as a parallel story. This JULY we will have WIZARDS, where everyone returns. https://t.co/7RIxyCQZAJ — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 21, 2020

Stay tuned for more official details as we hear them, but a summer with Wizards is much better than one without, so I hope this one sticks!