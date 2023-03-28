We have DreamWorks to thank for a number of iconic animated films over the past decades, providing us with characters we never expected to love, as well as animated villains we secretly (or proudly) root for. Of course, Trolls is one of the entertainment company's most sought-after animated films, introducing pint-sized singing trolls, including the enthusiastic Poppy and the fearful Branch, in addition to Bridget, Biggie, Guy Diamond, and Barb. And now, the animated film will be getting a third installment called Trolls Band Together, with a newly released poster teasing "some new Trolls on the block."

Showing nothing but their colorful troll hair, the new poster for the third installment of Trolls shows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) hiding, as if fans won't recognize them just by their hair. With Trolls and Trolls World Tour having provided a colorful and fun cinematic experience, viewers "can't stop the feeling" that the third installment will be just as glitzy as the previous releases, with the same singing trolls giving next-level singing performances.

Trolls Band Together will follow Poppy and Branch as their friendship progresses from colleagues to lovers. As their relationship grows stronger, with the two getting closer than ever, Poppy soon learns that her boyfriend was a part of her favorite band, BroZone, which consisted of Branch's four brothers. In a backstory that will explain Branch's reserved, quiet, and avoidant persona in the first film, BroZone disbanded and their family grew apart—and Branch hasn't seen them since he was a baby. But when one of the brothers is kidnapped by the duo of villains, Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), the couples will be finding the other members of the BroZone to help rescue their brother.

Set to be released on November 17, just in time for the 2023 holiday season, Trolls Band Together joins DreamWorks Animation's list of trilogies, including Shrek the Third, Kung Fu Panda 3, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Alongside original voice cast members, such as Zooey Deschanel and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Trolls Band Together will add talented names from the already star-studded cast, including Camila Cabello as Viva, Zosia Mamet as Crimo, and RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine, as well as Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi as the former band members of BoyZone.

You can check out the poster and read the synopsis below.

