Don't you want to watch trolls who love nothing more than to sing and dance, and hug, dance, and hug, and sing? It is a pretty adorable sight to behold, not only for the little ones but for the whole family. The movies specifically appeal to people who have a love for all things glitter, magic, and music.

Everybody move your hair and feel united because there is yet another Trolls movie planned to be released this fall. The film will be produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. This will be the third installment of the franchise tentatively titled Trolls 3.

This film is a sequel to Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020) and it will likely be just as colorful, exciting, and zany as the first two movies. It is the fifth time a DreamWorks franchise has become a trilogy, following Shrek the Third, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Kung Fu Panda 3, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

If you are a fan of the Trolls films then read on to find out the information we have so far about Trolls 3.

When Is Trolls 3 Coming Out?

The third film in the Trolls franchise is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, where it'll open against the highly-anticipated Hunger Games prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

What Are the Trolls Films About?

The films are based on the troll dolls, which were one of the most popular fads in the U.S. toy market in the 1960s. Now things have come full circle with new troll dolls based on the movie characters. This is one of the reasons the Trolls franchise is so valuable to Universal because in addition to toys they also sell Trolls-themed lunch boxes, sleeping bags, video games, and more. They also have a touring concert for people to experience all the fun at live performances.

All three Trolls films are computer-animated jukebox musical comedies, meaning they took previously existing songs and created a new plot that strings them together. Most of the songs are from the pop genre and the majority are upbeat. The films star Anna Kendrick as Princess/Queen Poppy and Justin Timberlake as Branch. Timberlake also acted as the executive music producer of Trolls, in addition to writing the hit song for the film "Can't Stop the Feeling." The song reached No. 1 on the charts domestically and internationally, received an Academy Award nomination, and won a Grammy.

The films have even spawned two TV series, the Netflix series Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and the Hulu and Peacock series Trolls: TrollsTopia both of which have proven to be massive hits with young audiences. Two half-hour Christmas specials were also produced for NBC with Trolls Holiday, which premiered a year after the first film in 2017, and Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, which premiered a year and a half after Trolls World Tour in 2021.

Who's in the Cast and Crew of Trolls 3?

There have only been a couple of characters confirmed for this next Trolls movie, which are the main characters Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake). Both Kendrick and Timberlake have experience as both actors and singers. Kendrick previously appeared on Broadway in the musicals High Society and A Little Night Music. You may have seen her in the popular musical films Into the Woods or the Pitch Perfect movies, and if you are a theater nerd you may have spotted her in movie Camp.

Timberlake is most famous for being a pop singer, originally starting his career on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and then rising to fame as part of the boy band NSYNC. He went on to establish himself as a successful solo act, being one of the world's top-selling artists, selling over 88 million records. Trolls was not his first-time voice acting for DreamWorks either, as he appeared in Shrek the Third, as Prince Artie Pendragon. Timberlake has also starred in live-action films such as The Social Network, Friends With Benefits, and Inside Llewyn Davis.

The character of Tiny Diamond and a mysterious new character were seen on promotional posters. Late last year it was revealed that Ennio Torresan Jr. and Taylor Meacham will be directing. Torresan has worked on popular DreamWorks films as a story artist, such as Shrek, Madagascar, and Kung Fu Panda. Meacham is no stranger to DreamWorks either, having previously been involved with Trolls and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. There hasn't been a lot of information revealed since the Universal Products & Experiences Mexico Summit at the end of 2022.

Can I Watch the Trailer?

Seeing as the film will not be released until the end of the year, Universal Pictures has not yet put out a trailer for Trolls 3. Stay tuned!

What Is Trolls 3 About?

There is not much known about the plot except that it will involve defining the status of Poppy and Branch's relationship. A DreamWorks artist, Tim Heitz, said they are "going on an epic adventure", but beyond that, we don't have any details.

How to Watch the Other Trolls Movies and Shows

In order to have a more complete picture of the story, we recommend watching the first two Trolls movies. They are also just tons of fun, so even if you don't need to see them to understand the plot, go ahead and give yourself a happy boost.

Trolls (2016) - The first film in the franchise finds the overly enthusiastic and hyperactive Poppy having to team up with the ultra-paranoid Branch when their village is attacked by Bergens, leading to all of their friends being kidnapped. Despite their differences, they soon begin to bond over the course of their journey.

Trolls Holiday (2017) - Now friends with the Bergens and the Queen of the Trolls, Poppy is shocked to learn that her former adversaries do not celebrate any holidays. This leads her to recruit her friends to give the Bergens their first-holiday celebration.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On (2018-19) - The first Trolls animated series is set between the events of Trolls and Trolls World Tour and finds Poppy getting acquainted with her role as Queen of the Trolls, while Branch tries to break out of his shell after being in hiding for most of his life.

Trolls World Tour (2020) - The second film in the series opens the doors even further to Trolls' world. When Barb, the Queen of Hard Rock Trolls, begins conquering the other Troll Kingdoms, Queen Poppy ventures out of her home once more to unite the Troll kingdoms to stop the metal-loving Troll once and for all.

Trolls: TrollTopia (2020-22) - The second animated series is set after the events of World Tour and finds Queen Poppy befriending the other Troll Kingdoms now that they have all made peace with one another.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony (2021) - A follow-up to World Tour, Holiday in Harmony finds Queen Poppy plotting out the first-ever Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, with all the other Troll Kingdoms.

