Get ready to get up and dance, Trolls fans, because Dreamworks just shared a first look at the new Trolls 3 poster at this year's Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. If your pockets are feeling heavy, it must be all of that sunshine.

The sneak peak, provided by Dreamworks at Licensing Expo, offered fans a first look at two new Troll friends and, of course, buckets of glitter. Universal announced the release window of the franchise’s third film for November 2023, exclusively in theaters for 17 days before being released for streaming. Its predecessor, Trolls World Tour, was released in theaters for only a day before being made available for digital rent in 2020 and still managed to gross more than $100M, while the first film of the franchise grossed $350M at the box office in 2016, according to Deadline.

Little is known about the plot for Trolls 3, but it’s safe to assume that Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return to reprise their roles as the adorably optimistic Queen of the Pop Trolls, Poppy, and her somewhat less enthusiastic bestie, Branch.

The first Trolls film is an explosion of sparkles and a rainbow of color, following Princess Poppy as she goes on a quest to save her friends and family from the extremely unpleasant Bergens. With all of its heart and hilarity, Trolls also has a soundtrack that will have you dance, dance, dancing. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and features songs, old and new, with hits by Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire, and Ariana Grande.

In 2020, Poppy and friends returned, with Poppy as Queen of the Pop Trolls. Trolls World Tour expanded the colorful world across more genres of music, with even louder music and more tooth-achingly sweet Troll friends. With another all-star cast, World Tour brought us Queen Barb of Hard Rock (Rachel Bloom), the mayor of the Country Trolls (Kelly Clarkson), Hickory the Yodel Troll (Sam Rockwell), King Trollex of the Techno Trolls (Anthony Ramos), Smooth Jazz Troll named Chaz (Jamie Dornan), and Mary J. Blige as Queen of the Funk Trolls. In World Tour, Poppy and Branch have to save the world from the Hard Rock Queen, who sets out to destroy all other genres of music but her own.

Universal has seen huge success with the release of each film that Trolls 3 is guaranteed to be a fun ride, with new songs and new friends along the way. Trolls 3 is exclusively in theaters November 2023.

