Get ready to once again be singing and dancing along in the theater as the upcoming third installment in the Trolls franchise has just received an official release date. The currently untitled third movie in the animated trilogy that follows the musical adventures of a village of trolls is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

The first film in the series, Trolls, was released in 2016 and starred Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. It earned a reported $350 million at the global box office. The film even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song with Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

The sequel, Trolls World Tour, saw the return of stars Kendrick, Timberlake, and Corden, and added names like Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, and Sam Rockwell to the cast. The sequel’s release was initially hindered as it was set to release in March 2020, when theaters in the United States began to shut down because of COVID-19. The film then became one of the first to switch from a theatrical release to a digital on-demand release. Trolls World Tour grossed a reported $100 million on streaming platforms, with an additional $47 million at the international box office.

The series has also spawned two spin-off children's shows with Trolls: The Beat Goes On! releasing on Netflix and TrollsTopia streaming on both Hulu and Peacock. Along with the spin-off series, the Trolls franchise has also spawned two holiday specials, 2017’s Trolls Holiday and Trolls Holiday in Harmony which is set to air on NBC on Friday, November 26. Additionally, both holiday specials see the stars of the movies, like Kendrick and Timberlake, reprising their roles.

Currently, not much is known about the movie. No official title, or plot, or returning cast has been announced. However, Trolls 3 can be expected to be released exclusively in theaters on November 17, 2023.

