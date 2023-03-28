The Trolls are back again this November, bringing even more musical shenanigans to audiences with the release of threequel Trolls Band Together. The third movie in the franchise and its release date was announced in 2021, but most information regarding the cast and plot were unknown. Now, DreamWorks and Universal have shared the first trailer.

Trolls Band Together follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) who are now officially a couple following their growing friendship in the previous movies. Though they're close to each other, Poppy still has a lot to learn about Branch, most notably that he was part of her favorite boy band BroZone. After years of not seeing his brothers and fellow bandmates, Branch learns one of his brothers, Floyd (Troye Sivan), was kidnapped. Now it's up to Branch and Poppy to reunite the brothers and save Floyd.

The trailer shows us as much, offering brief flashbacks to Branch's time in BroZone -- which is a rather perfect backstory for him considering that Timberlake also used to be part of a mega-popular boy band. The movie makes its own nod to this, as one of Branch's brothers tells him that they are "out of sync," followed by a string of references to bands like One Direction and Boyz II Men. Fun references aside, it seems that Branch is quite reluctant to remember the good ol' days. Furthermore, the trailer promises an action-packed and groovy adventure that will bring Branch, Poppy, and the others to different places.

Who Else Stars in Trolls Band Together?

Like the movies before it, the upcoming feature includes a star-studded line-up of award-winning actors and singers. Returning voice cast includes Zooey Deschanel as Bridget, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Anderson Paak as Prince D, Ron Funches as Cooper, Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond, and Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond. Branch's brothers are voiced by Sivan, Eric André (John Dory), Daveed Diggs (Spruce), and Kid Cudi (Clay). Rounding out the cast are Amy Schumer as Velvet, Andrew Rannells as Veneer, Zosia Mamet as Crimp, RuPaul as Miss Maxine, and Camilla Cabello as Viva. The jukebox musical is helmed by returning director Walt Dohrn, who co-directs with head of story, Tim Heitz. It is produced by Gina Shay.

Trolls Band Together premieres in theaters November 17, alongside the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Watch the new trailer below: