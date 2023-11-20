The Big Picture On today's episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, give the weekend box office rundown with Trolls Band Together reaching a big milestone!

On today’s episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, discuss the weekend box office with DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together taking the world by storm and Mickey Mouse’s 95th birthday! Check it out in the video above, or you can listen in podcast form below.

The major earner for this weekend’s domestic box office goes to The Hunger Games prequel, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, pulling in $44 million in North America and a worldwide cume of around $98.5 million. This weekend marked a milestone for Trolls Band Together, however, as the threequel hit $107 million across the globe. The third Trolls movie features Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, a slew of returning castmates like Zooey Deschanel and Kenan Thompson, and even reunites *NSYNC for the movie. Following our weekend victors are Eli Roth's holiday horror Thanksgiving with $10.2 million domestically, The Marvels with $10.2 million, and finally, Five Nights at Freddy's caps off the top 5 with $3.5 million.

Next up, John and Maggie address some sad news in the stop-motion world of animation. As Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix this December, 23 years since the first movie was released in theaters, Aardman Animation’s clay supplier closed their doors indefinitely, according to The Telegraph. Newclay Products, which created a special clay that was one-of-a-kind, sold their last boxes to Aardman before officially shutting down. This means that, as of right now, Aardman Animation, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit, has enough material to produce only one more movie until they can find a new supplier. Aardman did reach out with a message for fans, which you can check out here. Finally, Walt Disney recently celebrated the 95th birthday of Mickey Mouse from that very first short of him whistling on the steamboat. Amid the revelry, our hosts discuss the possible ramifications of this milestone. Happy Birthday, Mickey! But what does that mean legally? Find out in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

