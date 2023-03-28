The band’s getting back together to take on the world all over again in the now officially titled, Trolls Band Together. Possibly even more exciting is that the title has not only dropped its first trailer and a new poster but also unveiled a complete cast list that sees favorites like Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reuniting to bring more of your favorite chart-topping tunes to the stage as the colorful creatures we all know and love. But Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) aren’t the only ones reuniting as they’ll be joined by a slew of familiar faces and voices, as well as some fresh additions joining the franchise’s family.

Audiences can expect to see Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) reprising his role as Gristle, while New Girl star Zooey Deschanel will continue to hit the high notes as Bridget. From the wide world of pop music, Icona Pop members Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt return to their roles as Satin and Chenille, respectively, with Anderson .Paak bringing the heat as Prince D. Ron Funches (Loot) is back as Cooper, while The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar and Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson focus on family dynamics as the father-son duo, Guy and Tiny Diamond.

As for newbies to the world of DreamWorks Animation’s celebrated and bop-filled franchise, the casting team certainly didn’t hold back on continuing to bring the biggest names in pop culture to center stage. The gang keeps getting bigger with the addition of Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva, The Flight Attendant and Girls star Zosia Mamet as Crimp, and, finally, sashaying down the runway and into Trolls Band Together will be the queen herself, RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Miss Maxine.

Image via DreamWorks Animation

What Will Trolls Band Together Be About?

After the romantic tension between Poppy and Branch continued to build in 2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour, the duo finally decided to make things official and become the power couple they were destined to be. Playing into the real-life background of Timberlake’s early days in *NSYNC, the storyline follows Poppy’s discovery that Branch was once part of her favorite boy band, Brozone. Branch and his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), John Dory (Eric André), and Clay (Kid Cudi), took over the world with their soothing musical tones before disbanding along with the entire family. After Branch finds out that Floyd has been kidnapped by greedy villains, Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), he and Poppy band together along with some other friends to save Floyd before it’s too late.

Director Walt Dohrn is back in the driver’s seat to give success another go following the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on Trolls World Tour. Boasting even bigger names than ever before, we can’t wait to hear what mega-songs the film will match them with. Check out the trailer for Trolls Band Together below and prepare to sing along when the film lands in theaters on November 17.